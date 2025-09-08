Once you have your answer you can check back here after 21 October 2025 to enter.

Terms and conditions

THE COMPETITION

One winner will get a 55” Sky Glass TV with a 12-month Sky Essentials subscription and some Netflix goodies.

For seven issues from the edition on sale 2 September 2025 and every week until the issue on sale 21 October 2025, there will be nine clues given in the magazine which will help you solve the mystery of what has happened to Shem Law. The answer to each clue can be noted on the “Crime Board” published in the edition on sale 2 September 2025.

Once you have your answer from the clues all you need to do is send in your answer (you do not need to include the Crime Board). There are three methods of entry:

ONLINE: www.radiotimes.com/whereisshem

EMAIL: whereisshem@radiotimescomps.co.uk

POST: Where is Shem?, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 OAA, by 11:59pm on Friday 7 November 2025. Please remember to include your name, address and telephone number.

Entries will not be accepted before the publication of the final issue on 21 October 2025.

Competition rules

Ad