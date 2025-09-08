Where is Shem? competition
One winner will get a 55” Sky Glass TV with a 12-month Sky Essentials subscription and some Netflix goodies.
Our Where is Shem? competition, in partnership with Sky and Netflix, runs in Radio Times from the issue dated 6-12 September until 18-24 October.
All you have to do is find the key answer from the nine clues that are published in the magazine.
Once you have your answer you can check back here after 21 October 2025 to enter.
Terms and conditions
THE COMPETITION
For seven issues from the edition on sale 2 September 2025 and every week until the issue on sale 21 October 2025, there will be nine clues given in the magazine which will help you solve the mystery of what has happened to Shem Law. The answer to each clue can be noted on the “Crime Board” published in the edition on sale 2 September 2025.
Once you have your answer from the clues all you need to do is send in your answer (you do not need to include the Crime Board). There are three methods of entry:
ONLINE: www.radiotimes.com/whereisshem
EMAIL: whereisshem@radiotimescomps.co.uk
POST: Where is Shem?, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 OAA, by 11:59pm on Friday 7 November 2025. Please remember to include your name, address and telephone number.
Entries will not be accepted before the publication of the final issue on 21 October 2025.
Competition rules
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- Entries will only be accepted once the final issue of Radio Times, containing clues to the Where Is Shem Law competition, is published. For the avoidance of doubt, this is on 21 October 2025.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on Friday 7 November 2025.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
to be bound by these terms and conditions; and
4b that should they win the promotion, may be contacted by the Promoter to request the use of their name and likeness for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by sending their final answer to the ‘Where is Shem Law’ clues, contained in the Radio Times weekly publications from 2ndSeptember 20205 – 21 October 2025, to one of the following places:
- Entrants must supply to Immediate their name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- One winner will receive
- 55" Volcanic Grey Sky Glass Gen 2 TV.
- A 12-month Sky Essential TV subscription (starting 1 November 2025).
- A Netflix-branded mug
- A Netflix-branded whiskey glass set
- A Netflix-branded robe
- A Netflix-branded pen & pencil set
- One winner will be drawn at random from all correct and eligible entries after the closing date.
- The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winner with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
- The winner will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 10 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative, and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. Any associated costs operating prizes etc, such as internet access, will be the responsibility of the winner. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner may be published in Radio Times and will also be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Magazine, Where is Shem Law?, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT, within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by the social media platform. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform. By entering this promotion, you agree to release the host social media platform of any liability.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.