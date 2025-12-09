2025 Universal Studios All rights reserved

We’ve hidden clues to 50 popular shows and major events from 2025. Identify them all and you could win a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, a Blu-ray player and a blu-ray of the last Downton Abbey – Grand Finale film.

How to enter

To enter this competition online, enter your answers (they can be in any order) into the form below. Alternatively, you can post your answers to: Christmas 2025 Picture Quiz, Week 52, PO Box 501, Leicester LE94 0AA or email them to: picturequiz2025@radiotimescomps.co.uk. If entering via email or post, please ensure you include your name and address.

The closing date for entries is 23:59pm on Friday 9 January 2026.

Full terms and conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

The closing date for entries is 23:59 on Friday 9 January 2025.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

(a) to be bound by these terms and conditions; and

(b) that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by creating an account on the Radio Times website or signing in, and answering a multiple-choice question. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate their name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/).

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

One winner will receive a 65-inch HDR 4K, Ultra HD Smart TV, a Blu-ray player and a Blu-ray of the Downtown Abbey – Grand Finale.

One winner will be drawn at random from all correct and eligible entries after the closing date.

The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.

The winners will be notified within 10 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winners cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 10 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Magazine, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT, within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.