Enjoy a great day out in London this Christmas!

Have a festive family day out at the Ideal Home Show Christmas and enjoy the jolly festivities.

From inspiring ideas to amazing gifts and on-trend festive solutions for your home, the Ideal Home Show Christmas brings together over 600 companies, tonnes of free talks and great ideas from our team of experts for your home at Christmas.

From hand-crafted gifts and hanging decorations to hampers for the foodies, find festive favourites or discover something new.

Show Dates: 26–30 November 2025

Venue: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, W14 8UX

Opening Times: 10am–5pm daily

How to enter

Simply fill in your details below to claim one of 1,000 pairs of complimentary tickets* on offer to the Ideal Home Show Christmas. Tickets are limited to a first come, first served basis and are therefore subject to availability – hurry to secure yours and make the most of this festive offer.

*Offer is for 1,000 pairs of free tickets. Max 2 per household. 2 free child tickets (0-15 years old) with every 1 adult, so maximum of 4 child tickets. No transaction fee applies.

Please see full terms and conditions below.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Terms and Conditions