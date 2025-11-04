Enjoy a great day out in London this Christmas!

Have a festive family day out at the Ideal Home Show Christmas and enjoy the jolly festivities.

From inspiring ideas to amazing gifts and on-trend festive solutions for your home, the Ideal Home Show Christmas brings together over 600 companies, tonnes of free talks and great ideas from our team of experts for your home at Christmas.

From hand-crafted gifts and hanging decorations to hampers for the foodies, find festive favourites or discover something new.

Show Dates: 26–30 November 2025
Venue: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, W14 8UX
Opening Times: 10am–5pm daily

How to enter

Simply fill in your details below to claim one of 1,000 pairs of complimentary tickets* on offer to the Ideal Home Show Christmas. Tickets are limited to a first come, first served basis and are therefore subject to availability – hurry to secure yours and make the most of this festive offer.

*Offer is for 1,000 pairs of free tickets. Max 2 per household. 2 free child tickets (0-15 years old) with every 1 adult, so maximum of 4 child tickets. No transaction fee applies.

Please see full terms and conditions below.

Want to see this content?

Terms and Conditions

  1. The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
  2. The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 16 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
  3. The promotion will close once all 2,000 complimentary tickets have been claimed, or, if there are still tickets available, close by 23:59 on 25 November 2025, before the commencement of the Ideal Home Show Christmas.
  4. By entering the promotion, the participants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
  5. The promotion is a giveaway of 2,000 tickets to the Ideal Home Show Christmas. One person must claim two (2) complimentary tickets for the offer to be valid. The tickets will be awarded on a first come, first served basis, and will therefore be subject to availability. Once all 2,000 complimentary tickets have been claimed, the promotion shall cease.
  6. Maximum two (2) complimentary tickets per household. An additional two (2) free children’s tickets (aged 0-15) per adult, can be claimed alongside the promotional offer. A maximum of four (4) children’s tickets can be claimed. The additional children’s tickets do not form part of this promotion. No transaction fee applies.
  7. Participants should claim their tickets by following the link on the Radio Times Daily e-newsletter and entering their name and email address when prompted to access the ticket page.
  8. When claiming tickets, participants must supply to Immediate their name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/).
  9. Only two (2) complimentary adult tickets can be claimed per household, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
  10. There is no cash alternative and the tickets will not be transferable, nor can they be sold on. Tickets must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred.
  11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
  12. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
  13. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion, arising from his or her acceptance of the tickets.
  14. Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by the social media platform. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform. By entering this promotion you agree to release the host social media platform of any liability.
  15. The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
