For your chance to win £1000 worth of Love2Shop vouchers find pictures of a bauble featuring everyone’s favourite burglar-thwarting eight year old, Kevin from Home Alone throughout the printed version of the Christmas and New Year edtion of Radio Times. On sale from 9 December,

Simply send the total number, plus the page numbers they appear, in any order, with your name and address to:

EMAIL disneyxmas@radiotimescomps.co.uk

POST: Find Kevin McCallister, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 OAA, by 11:59pm on Friday 9 January 2025 Please remember to include your name, address and telephone number to:

Terms and Conditions

  1. The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
  2. The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
  3. The closing date for entries is 23:59 on Friday 7 November 2025.
  4. By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

4a. to be bound by these terms and conditions; and

4b that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

  1. Entrants should enter by

EMAIL disneyxmas@radiotimescomps.co.uk

POST: Find Kevin McCallister, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 OAA

Please remember to include your name, address and telephone number .

  1. Entrants must supply to Immediate their name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/).
  2. Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
  3. One winner will£1000 in Love2Shop vouchers. See www.love2shop.co.uk

9.One winner will be drawn at random from all correct and eligible entries after the closing date.

  1. The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondencerelating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
  2. The winners will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winners cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 10 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
  3. There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. Any associated costs operating prizes etc, such as internet access, will be the responsibility of the winner. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
  4. The surname and county of residence of the winner may be published in Radio Times and will also be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Magazine, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT, within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
  5. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
  6. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
  7. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
  8. Your details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by the social media platform. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with any social media platform. By entering this promotion, you agree to release the host social media platform of any liability.
  9. The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
