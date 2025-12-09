For your chance to win £1000 worth of Love2Shop vouchers find pictures of a bauble featuring everyone’s favourite burglar-thwarting eight year old, Kevin from Home Alone throughout the printed version of the Christmas and New Year edtion of Radio Times. On sale from 9 December,

Simply send the total number, plus the page numbers they appear, in any order, with your name and address to:

EMAIL disneyxmas@radiotimescomps.co.uk

POST: Find Kevin McCallister, PO Box 501, Leicester, LE94 OAA, by 11:59pm on Friday 9 January 2025 Please remember to include your name, address and telephone number to:

Terms and Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487). The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members. The closing date for entries is 23:59 on Friday 7 November 2025. By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

4a. to be bound by these terms and conditions; and

4b that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by

Entrants must supply to Immediate their name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/). Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted. One winner will£1000 in Love2Shop vouchers. See www.love2shop.co.uk

9.One winner will be drawn at random from all correct and eligible entries after the closing date.

