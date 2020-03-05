Win tickets to see Nicola Roberts in the West End musical City of Angels, plus champagne afternoon tea for two

The Donmar Warehouse’s Olivier Award-winning production of CITY OF ANGELS hits the Garrick Theatre in the West End this March, starring Hadley Fraser, Theo James, Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, Jonathan Slinger with Nicola Roberts and Vanessa Williams.

Advertisement

A screenwriter with a movie to finish.

A private eye with a case to crack.

But nothing’s black and white when a dame is involved.

And does anyone stick to the script in this city?

This is Tinseltown. You gotta ask yourself: what’s real…and what’s reel…

Josie Rourke’s “ingenious, stupendous revival” (The Telegraph) premiered in 2014, when it was hailed as “a blissful evening” (The Stage) that’s “smart, seductive and very funny” (Evening Standard). With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, CITY OF ANGELS is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to see City of Angels and pre-show Champagne Afternoon Tea in Brumus Bar & Restaurant at the stylish Haymarket Hotel, just a short stroll away from the Garrick Theatre. Enjoy delicious savoury items, including smoked salmon and cream cheese on granary bread and cep arancini, alongside sumptuous cakes, like salted caramel fudge cake and rhubarb cheesecake, as well as homemade scones, clotted cream and preserves

City of Angels is playing at the Garrick Theatre from 5 March to 5 September.

To book your tickets (from £20) visit cityofangelsmusical.co.uk or call 0330 333 4811.