  3. Own Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Blu-Ray™ in your own home!

To celebrate the release of Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil - out digitally on the 10th of February and on DVD and Blu-Ray on the 17th - we are giving away a home cinema kit to enjoy it from your own home!

Opens Wednesday, 5th February 2020 12:01 am
Closes Friday, 14th February 2020 11:59 pm

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – which soared to No. 1 worldwide on opening weekend and earned a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes – releases on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ on 10 Feb, and physically on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-Ray™ and DVD on 17 Feb 2020. The thrilling sequel to 2014’s Maleficent arrives home with brand-new bonus features, extended scenes, outtakes and an exclusive extra for Digital consumers.

©Disney 2020

Answer the question below for your chance to win a Flat screen TV, a Blu-Ray™ player and a copy of Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil on Blu-Ray™!

Who stars as the lead character of Maleficent in the sequel?

