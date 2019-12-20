Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Win
  3. WIN Judith Kerr’s ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ Goodies Worth £100!

WIN Judith Kerr’s ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ Goodies Worth £100!

Win a bundle of books and goodies featuring The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr, coming to Channel 4 this Christmas!

Radio Times Tiger Competition Image (002)
Opens Friday, 20th December 2019 3:47 pm
Closes Friday, 31st January 2020 11:59 pm

Do you love The Tiger Who Came to Tea? Enter our competition to win a bundle of books and toys, including a special gift edition of the book, a Tiger bamboo dinner set AND a cuddly soft toy! Prizes supplied by Aurora World and Hacche Retail Ltd.

Advertisement

To enter, answer the question below…

Competition question

Who voices the tiger in Channel 4's 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea', airing this Christmas Eve?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

We would also like to pass your details to HarperCollins Publishers Limited who will use your information to provide you with offers, promotions and information about future book releases. You can unsubscribe from this list at any time. For more information please take a look at the Privacy Policy: http://corporate.harpercollins.co.uk/privacy-policy

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Advertisement