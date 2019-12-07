Win a NOW TV tech bundle worth £1,000!
Pick up a copy of the Radio Times Christmas double issue and count the NOW TV Santa hats for your chance to win.
When it comes to great TV at Christmas time, NOW TV has got you covered, from unmissable movies like Mary Poppins Returns and Avengers: Endgame, to the latest shows like Britannia and Catherine the Great.
And now you could win the ultimate NOW TV viewing experience in the form of an incredible NOW TV tech bundle. This includes a 49” UHD LG TV, a NOW TV Smart Stick with 12 months of both Entertainment and Sky Cinema Passes, an LG Sound Bar, as well as a set of slick Beats headphones.
To be in with a chance to win this amazing prize worth £1,000, pick up your copy of the iconic Radio Times Christmas double issue, count up the NOW TV Santa hats throughout the magazine and submit your answer below before 3 January 2020.
Terms and conditions
-
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 23:59 on 03/01/2020
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
to be bound by these terms and conditions;
that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by answering the question and filling in the form on the competition page on the Radio Times website. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- All NOW TV Santa hats seen in the Radio Times issue 21 December – 3 January 2020, including those on the competition print page, count towards the final total.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The prize consists of a 49” UHD LG TV, a NOW TV Smart Stick with 12 months of Entertainment and Sky Cinema Passes, an LG Sound Bar, and a set of Beats headphones.
- Only one entertainment pass code per person / NOW TV account and only one Sky Cinema pass code per person / NOW TV account
- Entertainment pass codes and Sky Cinema pass codes can only be used once. Valid credit or debit card required to set up NOW TV account. Your month viewing period for your NOW TV Entertainment Month Pass and Sky Cinema pass will begin as soon as code is redeemed.
- At end of voucher period (12 months), the NOW TV Entertainment pass renews at £8.99 unless cancelled and you can stop renewal at any time. Live channels not available on YouView. The cancellation period is a month before the end of your free trial.
- At end of voucher period (12 months), the NOW TV Sky Cinema pass renews at £11.99 unless cancelled and you can stop renewal at any time. The cancellation period is a month before the end of your free trial.
- NOW TV Smart Stick voucher code can be redeemed on the NOW TV site only.
- Other compatible devices: Smartphones: Requires iOS 8 and Android 4, or later. For other device compatibility see here. NOW TV is available to anyone 18+. UK only. Content streamed. Requires broadband / 3G / 4G (charges may apply). Register up to four devices and watch on two at the same time. Chromecast counts as two devices. Some content is unavailable on live channels and/or catch up. Shows are available on catch up for at least 7 days from date first shown. Some content unavailable on some devices, see here. Roku LT, XS or 3 and UK account required to watch on Roku. Ongoing monthly prices and channels subject to change. Ongoing monthly prices and channels subject to change. NOW TV Combo Terms and Conditions apply. NOW TV accepts Visa and MasterCard. For more information, please see Terms of Use.
- Full terms of service available on nowtv.com. Correct as at 05.12.19.
- The winning entrant will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the winner’s details with the prize provider for the purpose of fulfilling the prizes.
- The winners will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times NOW TV competition, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- There is no cash alternative and unless agreed otherwise in writing the prize will not be refundable or transferable. The prize must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- NOW TV reserves the right to refuse or withdraw the Prize if a winner or a party authorised by the winner to act on their behalf, threatens or abuses a staff employee or otherwise conducts themselves in a manner that NOW TV reasonably regards as inappropriate, offensive or unlawful.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winners arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.