Win a box set of Not the Nine o’Clock News on vinyl or CD!

By: David Hodges

Advertisement

While many RT readers regard Monty Python as “their era”, those a little younger may cite sketch show Not the Nine o’Clock News as theirs, and its satirical take on the news and popular culture still feels fresh. To mark the 40th anniversary of the comedy, Demon Records has produced a sumptuous Not All the Albums Again – 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set and we have two copies to give away, plus five on CD (scroll down for how to enter).

In the late 1970s the political climate was changing and the BBC felt it needed to shake up old notions of light entertainment. Margaret Thatcher’s election in May 1979 delayed the first series until October that year as it was thought to be too controversial.

Not the Nine o’Clock News was the first in a wave of alternative comedy. The line-up were all mostly new to television: Rowan Atkinson, Pamela Stephenson, Mel Smith and Chris Langham, who was later replaced by Griff Rhys Jones . The writing team were also young and destined for greater things – Richard Curtis and Andy Hamilton among them. To keep it topical, it was recorded on a Sunday and aired on BBC2 the next night – at 9pm, opposite BBC1’s then main news.

Some RT readers weren’t happy. The show regularly took aim at the establishment, judges and politicians – and the clergy was never off the hook. In one clever sketch, a debate about the acceptance of homosexuality was invaded by people “coming out by declaring themselves stout”. The show’s mockery of reprehensible attitudes seems prescient today: the headmaster of a private school, for example, who likes wielding the cane.

Neither did the BBC’s top talent escape. Sketches ridiculed the format of popular programmes such as Esther Rantzen’s That’s Life and Nationwide, and it’s said that the sketch called The Two Ninnies upset Ronnie Barker.

But three series in and Not the Nine o’Clock News was attracting 12 million viewers per episode. And whether it made you hot under the collar or simply made you laugh, there is no doubt that it gave TV satire a new lease of life.

Answer the question below for your chance to win!