Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Win
  3. Win Tickets to Planet Earth II Live in Concert!

Win Tickets to Planet Earth II Live in Concert!

Win a pair of tickets to see Planet Earth II in Concert around the UK!

There are may be as few as 3500 snow leopards left in the wild. They are famously illusive and difficult to film and have become increasingly threatened by climate change and human disturbance.
Opens Tuesday, 22nd October 2019 12:00 am
Closes Friday, 8th November 2019 11:59 pm

Here’s your chance to watch the acclaimed series Planet Earth ll on the big screen in 4K ultra high definition and hear the drama of the soundtrack performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Advertisement

Hosted by Liz Bonnin, Planet Earth ll Live in Concert will tour the UK and Ireland from 26 March to 4 April next year and we have ten pairs of tickets to give away for your choice of the venues (excluding Dublin).

For performance details, go to planetearth2live.uk

Competition question

Which Oscar-winning composer created the soundtrack to Planet Earth II?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Advertisement

Tags