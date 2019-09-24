Accessibility Links

  3. Win a £50 Book Token with two Sky Arts literary documentaries!

Win a £50 Book Token with two Sky Arts literary documentaries!

New documentaries on writers Kipling and EM Forster air in October.

Opens Tuesday, 24th September 2019 11:00 am
Closes Friday, 18th October 2019 11:59 pm

Sky Arts will be showing two new literary documentaries about two of our most beloved British writers this October and we are giving away 10 Book Tokens to celebrate.

E.M. Forster: His Longest Journey (airing 7th October) is a definitive insight to the life of the author of A Passage To India and A Room With A View with contributions from Helena Bonham Carter and James Ivory.

Rudyard Kiping: A Secret Life (airing 9th October) reveals the secret tragedy of the author of the Jungle Book and how it shaped his most famous works.

Both documentaries include new revelations about these writers and have been made by Odyssey Television.

We have 10 x £50 Book Tokens to win.

Competition question

Name the collection of children’s short stories written by Rudyard Kipling:

