Win a Blu-ray of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy!

Alec Guinness’s starring role as MI6 veteran George Smiley is now considered one of the greatest-ever TV performances, but it seems the actor was close to giving up on the role. Director John Irvin explains why to RT: “We’d been shooting for three weeks and he rang me up at 4am to tell me we could save a lot of money if we cast someone else. He said, ‘I haven’t found the character, so I can’t possibly do it’ and then mumbled something about Arthur Lowe being better suited.” The next morning, a “really angry” Irvin confronted his star on location on London’s Primrose Hill.

“I told him he had nothing to worry about and that David [Cornwell, John le Carré’s real name] had seen selected scenes and was rewriting Smiley’s People [the final novel in the trilogy] as a result. Alec’s problem was that in the book Smiley is described as being portly, so he didn’t feel he was the right shape. I told him, ‘It’s not about Smiley’s weight, it’s about the size of his brain. So let’s move on.’

“From that moment on, he never mentioned any anxiety again.”

This wasn’t the first time Irvin had faced opposition. After learning he planned to direct the labyrinthine spy thriller, his wife “hurled a copy of the book across the bedroom”, so frustrated was she by its jargon-filled world of ‘lamplighters’, ‘scalphunters’ and ‘the circus’. “It’ll ruin your career,” she told him. But Irvin believed that the story’s density would be enticing. “It feels like you’re entering a world that’s secret and forbidden,” he says.

Irvin, of course, was quite right. The following year, Guinness won the Bafta for best actor, while le Carré has cited the series as his favourite adaptation of

his work.

Viewed today, it’s still enthralling and stylish; and while the pace is languid by 2019 standards, Irvin believes it suits the subject matter. “It requires mighty concentration. Take short cuts and you risk losing your audience. We had to give them a chance – at one point, we had flashbacks within flashbacks. Viewers had to get their bearings.”

He also thinks its key themes of distrust and duplicity are still relevant. “It’s both timeless and timely. The level of shenanigans and mendacity we’re being subjected to at the moment is entirely pertinent to Tinker Tailor. The technology may have changed a little bit

but, in principle, it remains very topical.”