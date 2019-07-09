Win a DVD of Gentleman Jack

Expanded article by Jane Hill from Radio Times Feedback 13 July 2019. To enter competition see below.

Advertisement

Some of the highest praise for this well-loved BBC1 drama series has been not just for Suranne Jones’s luminous performance as Anne Lister (the “Gentleman Jack” of the title), but for the costumes. Lister has a striking, gender-non-conforming look – masculine and quite severe from the waist up, above a skirt and petticoats. Costume designer Tom Pye was asked to tackle Gentleman Jack by writer Sally Wainwright, who’d loved his work on her 2016 Brontë drama, To Walk Invisible. We asked him how he came up with her great look:

“I started with Anne Lister’s diary, which mentions all sorts of items of her clothing, like waistcoats, a great coat, a spencer – which is the short military jacket that was very popular from the turn of the century up until about 1830. And I worked with the historian Anne Choma who advised on the series.

“Then I started researching as many lesbians as I could! Two ladies of Llangollen, for example, from a similar time, wore all black and also top hats, and French novelist George Sand in Paris used to wear men’s clothes. I used all this to come up with that gender-noncorming style of hers.

“I work in sketchbooks in pencil first… perhaps ten to 20 sketches in all before finally deciding on a design. Once Suranne was cast, we went to Cosprop, a great costume house in London, where I persuaded the heads of both male and female departments to take part and we had a fantastic day where we dressed Suranne up in a right old mix of men’s and women’s clothes of the period. It was great fun.

“Whenever I did a fitting with Suranne, we always used the corridor as well as the fitting room, because her movement was so essential to the part. Suranne’s striding was born during the costume fittings – that was Suranne really trying out the costumes and what she could do in them.Everything we put on her was marched up and down the corridor to see the way we could make the clothes kind of billow around her.

“There’s a moment in the script where people mistake her for a man, so somehow I had to make somebody wearing a corset and a skirt look like a man. That was my biggest challenge! I made the skirts as plain as possible. Underneath she wore the whole lot – corsets and petticoats, and of course last year was a boiling hot summer and we were filming in ridiculous heat! It was really hard for Suranne – it was such a physical role, driving coaches and leaping off walls, and corsets aren’t made to do that! My background is in theatre, so we managed to help her out by putting some stretchy ‘power net’ panels into the sides of the corset, to give it flexibility.

“Ann Walker [played by Sophie Rundle] had about ten dresses – and I used to make her wear three petticoats as well, quite stiff cotton, sometimes with thin rope sewn through it. To really get that fabulous shape, you need a lot of fabric underneath to hold it out. It’s all in proportion. If the skirt’s not big, it doesn’t make sense of the huge sleeves and the hat.

“I’m a bit of a stickler for authenticity, so we used fabrics that would have been used then. I hunted over the world for good fabrics and I got some in America – but a lot actually in Yorkshire, because there are mills there still making fantastic wools and linens.

“The top hat for Anne Lister came out of research. There’s nothing in the diary that says that she wore one, but we took a little bit of artistic licence there. And the minute we tried it, the whole silhouette suddenly made sense. It really gave her status and that swagger we were after. I work with a brilliant milliner called Sean Barrett ,who made many of the bonnets and all of Suranne’s hats.”

So did the top hat pose a problem for Suranne’s hairstyle?

Lin Davie, the hair and make-up designer, told us:

“The inspiration for the hair totally was the top hat. We wanted something that felt masculine – still of the period but completely unique to Anne. And also I knew that the costume was going to be as masculine as we could make it and really that’s how I came up with a hairstyle that looks great both with the top hat on and when she’s takes it off.

“Part of the bun is Suranne’s own hair, and we wrapped a plaited hairpiece around it, and there’s two sets of curls on either side. The one on the bottom is Suranne’s own hair, but the one on the top is fake – we cut hairpieces to make them and set them on a dowling rod every single night. Suranne called them her croquettes!

“Ann Walker’s hairstyle, in contrast, was true to the period – very romantic and feminine. We used lots of delicate flowers and ribbons in her hair, which we’d make ourselves.”

You can see costumes from the series at Bankfield Museum, Halifax, entry free. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–4pm.

And to be in with a chance of winning a DVD of Gentleman Jack, answer this question: