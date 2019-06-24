Win tickets to Secret Cinema presents Casino Royale

DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND – EXTRA DATES HAVE JUST BEEN ADDED! NOW OPEN UNTIL 6 OCT. WITH TICKETS SELLING FAST – GET YOURS NOW FROM SECRETCINEMA.ORG

Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale sold out in record time when dates were first announced. With the addition of extra dates, this experience will be its longest-running production – and it’s now officially open! Experience the magic of cinema in an evening like no other, where the film comes to life around you.

Recruited as part of ‘Operation Wildcard’, attendees will join either Q or M Branch. All audience members will be given the opportunity to develop their own character, receiving a thorough MI6 brief containing an alias, dress code and training suggestions to help them prepare for a night of high stakes, sophistication and deception. Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale will completely immerse that combines film, music, art, and theatre through the prism of iconic and beloved film.

