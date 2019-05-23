Accessibility Links

  Win a VIP Luxe day out at the BBC Good Food Show Summer and BBC Gardeners' World Live

Win a VIP Luxe day out at the BBC Good Food Show Summer and BBC Gardeners’ World Live

Enjoy the ultimate summer foodie & gardening day out this June with VIP Luxe tickets and a meet and greet with Ainsley Harriott!

Opens Thursday, 23rd May 2019 3:44 pm
Closes Wednesday, 5th June 2019 12:00 pm

Win a VIP day out like no other to the BBC Good Food Show Summer and BBC Gardeners’ World Live on Saturday 15 June at Birmingham NEC. With your VIP Luxe package, you and a friend will have access to both Shows plus lots of extras too. Relax in our exclusive VIP Luxe Lounge with complimentary bar, refreshments and a light buffet lunch, let our team reserve you seats to see your favourite chefs and experts cooking live in the Big Kitchen, pick up top tips from the pros at the BBC Gardeners’ World Live Theatre, take home a goody bag and book, plus the chance to get closer to your culinary and gardening heroes as they drop into the Luxe Lounge throughout the day. We’ll even organise a private meet and greet with celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott!

Competition question

Which popular cooking programme did Ainsley Harriott present from 2000 to 2010?

If you would like to book tickets to the BBC Good Food Show Summer and BBC Gardeners' World Live then you can get 25% off using the code RT25. *Valid until 06.06.19.Valid on advance tickets only. Limited Saturday tickets available. Not valid on Super Premium, VIP packages, or with any other offer. £2.95 fulfilment fee per advance order.  

