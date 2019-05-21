Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Win
  3. Win a Smart TV and Blu-Ray™ player with a copy of Glass on Blu-Ray™

Win a Smart TV and Blu-Ray™ player with a copy of Glass on Blu-Ray™

Glass is available on DVD, Blu-Ray™, 4K UHD & On-Demand now

Glass image
Opens Tuesday, 21st May 2019 8:00 am
Closes Friday, 21st June 2019 11:59 pm

Writer-director M.Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Signs”) completes a mind-bending trilogy created nearly 20 years ago with “Glass”. From Buena Vista International and Universal Pictures “Glass” is a grounded-in-reality, comic-book thriller where the heroes and villains are people first. The thrilling culmination to the trilogy that started with “Unbreakable” and “Split” stars James McAvoy (“Split,” “Atonement”)Bruce Willis (“Unbreakable,” “Die Hard”), Anya-Taylor Joy (“Split,” “The Witch”), with Sarah Paulson (“Ocean’s Eight,” “American Horror Story”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Avengers franchise).

Advertisement

“Glass” features “Shyamalan’s eccentric, intimately scaled superhero universe” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times), while offering a closer look at the world of Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass (Jackson), David Dunn (Willis), and Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy) as they experience a series of escalating encounters while escaping from an asylum and embark on a thrilling battle of good versus evil.

Competition question

Kevin Wendell Crumb, better known as The Horde in Glass, has how many different personalities?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Advertisement

Tags