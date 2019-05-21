Win a Smart TV and Blu-Ray™ player with a copy of Glass on Blu-Ray™

Writer-director M.Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Signs”) completes a mind-bending trilogy created nearly 20 years ago with “Glass”. From Buena Vista International and Universal Pictures “Glass” is a grounded-in-reality, comic-book thriller where the heroes and villains are people first. The thrilling culmination to the trilogy that started with “Unbreakable” and “Split” stars James McAvoy (“Split,” “Atonement”), Bruce Willis (“Unbreakable,” “Die Hard”), Anya-Taylor Joy (“Split,” “The Witch”), with Sarah Paulson (“Ocean’s Eight,” “American Horror Story”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Avengers franchise).

Advertisement

“Glass” features “Shyamalan’s eccentric, intimately scaled superhero universe” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times), while offering a closer look at the world of Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass (Jackson), David Dunn (Willis), and Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy) as they experience a series of escalating encounters while escaping from an asylum and embark on a thrilling battle of good versus evil.