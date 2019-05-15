Win Sky TV for a year

See the terms and conditions

i) Competition terms and conditions

ii) Additional terms and conditions

The Prize Provider is SKY TV, London, Grant Way, Isleworth, TW7 5QD and that the provision of the prize is subject to the following additional Sky terms. Open to new and existing customers of Sky TV. The prize is 1 x Sky Q TV subscription for 12 months. The Sky Q kit will be loaned and must be returned if the winner terminates their contract to leave Sky. No cash alternative. Sky Q box terms:

1. The Prize Provider agrees to provide the Prize(s) to winners of the Promotion which will be operated in accordance with either Immediate’s terms and conditions for competitions or the Prize Provider’s own terms and conditions (subject always to Immediate’s prior approval). In each case Immediate shall be the promoter of the Promotion.2. The Prize Provider hereby warrants that the Prize(s) meet all statutory and regulatory requirements and are supplied with all necessary packaging and instructions to allow Prizes to be received and used safely by the winner(s).3. The Prize Provider agrees to dispatch the prize to the winner(s) promptly, and in any event within 21 days of (i) receiving details of the confirmed winner(s) from Immediate, where Immediate is responsible for notifying the winner(s); or (ii) having confirmed the winner(s), where the Prize Provider is responsible for notifying the winner(s). No cash alternative may be offered.4. Where the Prize Provider is responsible for notifying the winner(s), it shall inform the winner(s) of the win within 7 days of the closing date of the Promotion and allow winners 28 days from the notification date in which to claim their prize. Prizes remaining unclaimed after this time will either be deferred to a later promotion or new winners will be drawn and details provided to the Prize Provider.5. The Promotion is open to all UK residents aged 18 or older, except Immediate employees and anyone connected with the promotions and the Prize Provider warrants that there are no legal or other reasons why the prize should not be made available to any such entrant.6. Winner(s) shall be drawn at random from all the entries made across all entry methods.7. It is the responsibility of the Prize Provider to inform Immediate by email when Prizes have been despatched, or of any delay in the despatch of said Prizes.8. All data capture in relation to the Promotion (including any data capture in favour of the Prize Provider) shall be subject to data capture wording approved by Immediate.9. The Data Processing Terms will apply to the processing of all reader data collected in conjunction with the Promotion.10. This Agreement may be executed in one or more counterparts each signed by one of the parties and such counterparts shall together constitute this Agreement.11. This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts in respect of any dispute or matter arising out of or connected with this Agreement.12. All notices which are required to be given under this Agreement shall be in writing and shall be sent to i) for Immediate, for the attention of the Legal Department at Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London W6 7BT; or ii) for the Prize Provider, to the person responsible for the Promotion as set out in the Promotion Details. Any notice may be delivered by hand or by first class post and shall be deemed to have been served if by hand when delivered or if by first class post 48 hours after posting.a) The winner will be required to enter into a new Sky Q TV subscription contract. If the winner is an existing Sky TV customer, their existing Sky TV subscriptions will come to an end and then they must enter into a new Sky Q TV subscription contract.b) After the 12-month free Sky Q TV subscription comes to an end, standard subscription length and prices at the time of re-contracting will apply, unless the winner changes or cancels their package, giving Sky at least 31 days’ notice. Standard subscription prices may change. Please refer to www.sky.com for current pricing. You must be over 18 and resident in the United Kingdom.c) The Prize does not include: - A broadband subscription (to experience Sky Q features to the full, we recommend connecting your boxes to home broadband); - Sky Box Office, Sky Store purchases/rentals, Stand-alone Premium Channels, or pay-per-view ser-vices and eventsd) Watching on an extra TV screen comes at a one-off cost of £99 and Sky will loan you an extra Sky Q Mini at no cost (recommend connecting no more than 4 Sky Q Minis in total)e) Prices, programmes/channels are subject to change.f) Engineer set-up required.g) The winner must get any consents required (e.g. landlord’s) prior to installation.h) Winners must redeem the prize within a year. Winners who are in a current pay-TV contract with another provider may defer their Prize for a maximum of 12 months from the date of winning. If a winner does not redeem his/her Prize within 12 months from the date of winning, this could result in loss of the Prize. If the winner has a previous uncleared debt with Sky the winner will not be able to take up the Prize until this debt has been fully cleared.i) There is no cash alternative to the Prize or any element thereof and unless agreed otherwise in writing the Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.j) Sky reserves the right to refuse or withdraw the Prize if a winner or a party authorised by the winner to act on their behalf, threatens or abuses a Staff employee or otherwise conducts themselves in a manner that Sky reasonably regards as inappropriate, offensive or unlawful.k) Prize winner will own the Sky dish. The Sky Q box, the Sky Q Mini and all other Sky Q kit is loaned to the winner at no cost and must be returned when the winner’s 12-month prize subscription terminates or when the winner leaves Sky, whichever is earlier. Mechanical faults with the Sky Q kit will be repaired at no cost.l) Sky Q installations currently average a 28-day waiting period.