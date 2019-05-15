Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Win
  3. Win Sky TV for a year

Win Sky TV for a year

Believe in a little bit of magic every day with this amazing prize that includes an all-new Sky Q box

sky-masterbrand-main
Opens Wednesday, 15th May 2019 5:30 pm
Closes Wednesday, 12th June 2019 11:59 pm

This is your chance to win a complete Sky TV package for an entertainment experience like no other. You’ll be able to watch exclusive US shows including Game of Thrones, and incredible Sky Originals like Catherine the Great and Riviera Series 2 as well as Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.

Advertisement

Your new Sky Q box comes with some awesome features to make your TV experience as seamless as possible. You can control your Sky Q box with your voice via your remote control, watch TV all around your home on multiple devices and with your Sky Q Mini Box and have access to entertainment apps like Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

On top of this, you can watch your TV recordings whenever and wherever by saving your recordings to the Sky Q app. Plus watch the widest range of entertainment in stunning Ultra HD.

To win this incredible prize, answer the following question:

Competition question

Which Australian actress stars in Big Little Lies, exclusively on Sky?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

Third party opt-in

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Go to the main competitions page

Advertisement

Tags