Win a fabulous box set of The Crown!
The acclaimed drama The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, has won Baftas, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes – and a huge number of fans, thanks to the superb cast led by Claire Foy as the young Queen and Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh. Now is your chance to catch up with the Netflix drama that everyone’s been talking about. Follow Elizabeth from the carefree princess that she was in the 1940s to the shock of her father’s death that propelled her to the throne in the early 50s and her struggles to preserve the traditions of the monarchy in the changing world of the 60s — all while saving her marriage.
Five winners of our royal-themed competition will receive the newly released box set of The Crown series one and two, on Blu-ray or DVD (depending on their equipment). It’s a treat not to be missed!
Answer the questions below correctly and you’ll be in with a chance — or if you really can’t wait to revel in the passions and politics, lavish production values, grand staterooms, period cars and clothes, order the box set now on DVD (see offer below).
To order your DVD copy of The Crown Season 1 and Season 2 (containing eight DVDs) for £44.99 (RRP £49.99) including p&p, telephone 0844 848 7300 (call charges apply, see website) or click here, quoting ref RT1671. Your contract for supply of goods is with Simply Media.
Terms and Conditions
The promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, Hammersmith W6 7BT. Please do not send entries to this address.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is midday on Friday 30 November 2018.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree: to be bound by these terms and conditions; that their surname and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants should enter by completing the entry form on radiotimes.com. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The winning entrant(s) will be drawn at random from all the valid entries submitted before the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered. The winner(s) will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by email/telephone.
- The winners will receive: A box set of The Crown series one and two, on Blu-ray or DVD (depending on their choice).
- The prize does not include: anything other than stated above.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- If a winner does not respond within 14 days of being contacted, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- The name and county of residence of the winner(s) will be available by sending an SAE to – Radio Times Competitions, Immediate Media, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT – within two months of the closing date of the promotion.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner(s) arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.