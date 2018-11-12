Find your key to the four realms

Keys have been hidden throughout our Radio Times Issue 45 (with listings for 3–9 November 2018).

Count how many keys you can find in the pages of the magazine and you could win a trip to the city of your choice to see Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The winner will receive the following for two adults and two children: return travel to the UK city of your choice, a delicious lunch or dinner immediately before your screening tickets to see Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at a local cinema, together with accommodation and breakfast at a centrally located 4-star hotel after your screening.

Though it retains many of the Nutcracker’s iconic characters and life-affirming qualities, Disney’s epic adaptation unlocks a whole new world of possibilities for the beloved story. Expect magic, music, mice and a sparkly Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley), as well as new characters like the much-feared Mother Ginger, played by Helen Mirren. The whole family will enjoy this heart-warming tale full of Christmas cheer.

Rules:

Don’t count the key on the inside front cover

Entries must be received by 28 November 2018 at 23.59

For your chance to win, simply count how many times the key appears in Radio Times Issue 45 and submit your details

How many times does a key appear?

By clicking submit you agree to the Terms and conditions

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Competition

Terms and Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited.

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

The closing date for entries is 23.59 on 28/11/2018.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

to be bound by these terms and conditions;

that their surname and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and

that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by sending their entries to Key Competition, PO Box 501, Leicester LE94 0AA or online at radiotimes.com/win. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name, email address and daytime telephone number. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).

The prize includes:

Return travel for two adults and two children to a UK city/town of the winner’s choice

▪ Overnight accommodation at a centrally located 4-star hotel

▪ Breakfast for two adults and two children in the hotel restaurant

▪ Dinner for two adults and two children in the winner’s choice of restaurant

▪ Tickets for two adults and children to see Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at a cinema in the winner’s chosen destination

Stay at the hotel is subject to availability at the discretion of the organiser and excludes Christmas, New Year, Valentines, Easter, and Bank Holidays. Hotel is classed as a 4 Star and is based on two adults and two children sharing a family room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. Dinner is based on two adults and two children enjoying a 3-course meal from the a la carte menu, including ½ bottle of house wine and soft drinks, at the winner’s choice of restaurant. Restaurant reservations are subject to availability at the time of booking. Excludes Michelin starred restaurants.

Cinema tickets are based on two adults and two children attending a 2D screening of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at a cinema of their choice, which must be screening the movie. Screening dates and times may differ depending on the chosen cinema. Tickets will be for standard admission only and excludes West End cinemas. In the event the viewing of the film cannot be fulfilled viewing for an alternative Disney film will be provided.

Travel will be provided in the form of a petrol allowance covering a maximum total of 500 miles (round trip). Should the winner live further than 250 miles from the location, a contribution towards travel expenses will be given. Travel within the chosen town/city is not included and will be at the winner’s own expense.

All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 14 days from the date of our initial correspondence with them.

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

The winning entrant will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the winner’s details with the prize provider.

The winner will be notified within 7 days of the close of the promotion by email. If the winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 14 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.