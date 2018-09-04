Win The Hitchhiker’s Guide on vinyl!

If you have fond memories of the cult BBC radio series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, starring Peter Jones as the Book and Simon Jones as Arthur Dent, with sound effects provided by the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, you’ll want to have a go at our fun quiz. This sci-fi radio favourite went on to become a phenomenal success, inspiring book, stage, television and film adaptations.

Advertisement

Courtesy of BBC Studios, we have a truly special collectors’ prize for five winners — the complete “Primary Phase”, now released for the first time on heavyweight red vinyl, in a striking sleeve designed with specially commissioned artwork, each worth £75.99.

As a bonus, the first of the five winners drawn will also receive an additional print of the cover artwork, signed by Neil Gaiman — who has written the introduction to the collection. This winner will also receive a Blu-ray of the original BBC television adaptation, including brand-new extras. The other four winners will get a DVD to go with their vinyl (both the Blu-ray and DVD go on sale on 1 October).

Advertisement

So, think back to the adventures in space of dressing gown-clad Arthur Dent, after Earth is destroyed to make way for an intergalactic bypass.