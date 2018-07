The mighty Andrew Davis returns to conduct the Last Night of the Proms at the Albert Hall for the first time in 18 years. The concert on Saturday 8 September features world-class Canadian baritone Gerald Finley, a tribute to Hubert Parry, a new work by Roxanna Panufnik and, of course, those stirring, traditional favourites.

