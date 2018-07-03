One lucky winner and guest will spend two nights in each location, settings for Scandi Noir drama The Bridge

Win a 4-night trip to Copenhagen and Malmö, the two cities featured in The Bridge, with flights from London and train transfers between the two cities, over the infamous bridge.

One lucky winner and guest will spend two nights in each location, staying on a B&B basis at two 4-star hotels, courtesy of Fred.\ Holidays.

Arrow TV is pleased to announce the DVD & Blu-ray release of the highly anticipated fourth and final season of BAFTA-winning crime drama The Bridge on Monday 2nd July 2018, starring Sofia Helin as Saga Norén and Thure Lindhardt as Henrik Sabroe.

Saga and Henrik are brought together once again to solve a series of macabre and gruesome murders that start when a high-ranking government officer, the director general of the Immigration Service, is stoned to death. Increasingly, it appears that the murders have a personal connection with the Danish police team that Henrik is at the very centre of.

In the midst of this fraught and complex case, Saga tries to make sense of her deepening relationship with Henrik and becomes determined to demonstrate how much he means to her by solving, once and for all, the deep mystery from his past that has been haunting him.

The new season can be bought on Amazon, via the Arrow TV website, at HMV, Zavvi.com and digitally via iTunes.

