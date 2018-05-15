Win a 7-day walking holiday in the Scottish Highlands

Wilderness Scotland are offering one lucky winner and guest the chance to enjoy Scotland’s stunning scenery, as experienced by Sheila Hancock in the film EDIE, in cinemas from 25 May.

Wilderness Scotland are offering one lucky winner and guest the chance to enjoy Scotland’s stunning scenery, as experienced by Sheila Hancock in the film EDIE, in cinemas from 25 May.

Return travel to Scotland will be provided by the Caledonian Sleeper from London Euston to Inverness. The break includes accommodation, meals and transfers during the walking trip, as well as the experience and company of a qualified guide.

The main winner will also receive a Fjällräven Greenland Jacket, a Greenland Kånken backpack and a bar of Greenland wax, similar to that worn by Edie in the film, with the winner’s guest and 4 runners-up receiving Kånken backpacks.

Arrow Films is delighted to announce the UK release of EDIE, in cinemas from 25 May 2018. Directed by Simon Hunter, EDIE features a truly moving performance from Sheila Hancock (Cabaret, Entertaining Mr Sloane) in an inspiring tale.

Sheila Hancock plays Edie, recently widowed, who in the aftermath of the death of her controlling husband, decides to fulfil a life-long dream and overcome a lifetime of bitterness and resentment. At the tender age of eighty-three, Edie sets out to try and capture a little of the magic she had as a young girl by climbing a Scottish mountain. Against her daughter’s wishes, she heads to Scotland and employs Jonny (Kevin Guthrie – Dunkirk, Whisky Galore!) to help her prepare for the gruelling climb ahead – which sparks an unusual and rewarding friendship.

The story is a tale of triumph over adversity, as Edie embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, set against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.

Wilderness Scotland

Wilderness Scotland is Europe’s No.1 Adventure Travel Company and offers a range of expertly guided walking tours, giving you the freedom to explore Scotland on foot and choose the right holiday for your ability. Each walking tour immerses you within Scotland’s iconic scenery and we stay with independent small hotels and inns throughout your adventure.

The lucky competition winner will be able to select from any of the walking holidays in our ‘Classic’ comfort range – so whether it’s coastal views, rugged mountains, or rolling valleys that appeal, there’s sure to be a walk to suit all tastes.

Caledonian Sleeper

The Caledonian Sleeper is an extremely civilised way to travel between London and Scotland, allowing you to arrive refreshed at your destination following your overnight journey. Operated by Serco, with departures 6 nights a week, the trains not only offer a comfortable night’s sleep, but excellent Scottish food and drink provided by some of the best Scottish suppliers.

The competition winner and guest will be entitled to return standard class accommodation between London and Inverness. What better way to start a memorable trip than by boarding the train at Euston to embark on an iconic railway journey, waking up in the heart of the Scottish Highlands?

VisitScotland

VisitScotland is Scotland’s national tourism board. Working with a variety of partners and agencies we market Scotland and its outstanding assets to visitors from all parts of the world.

Whether it’s for our festivals and culture, amazing food and drink or stunning scenery, you’re sure to be inspired. We look forward to sharing Scotland with you soon.

Fjällräven

Hailing from the small town of Örnsjöldsvik in Sweden, a place where mountains and forest meet the sea, Fjällräven is an outdoor clothing and equipment company that’s committed to making nature more accessible. In true Swedish style, we focus on simplicity and practicality, and we have the utmost respect for the environment. For over 50 years, the company has been guided by three core principles. To develop functional, durable and timeless outdoor gear, to act responsibly towards nature, animals and people and to inspire and develop interest in outdoor life.

Originally contacted by the film’s Director, Simon Hunter, as a personal fan of the brand, Fjällräven was delighted to provide the cast (including Sheila Hancock and Kevin Guthrie) with clothing and equipment to wear and use during filming in Scotland. As well as providing items for the costumes, Fjällräven also helped the crew set up a temporary outdoor equipment shop for filming.