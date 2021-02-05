Accessibility Links

From Broadchurch to classic Doctor Who, Downton Abbey and Happy Valley, BritBox has it all. Created by BBC & ITV, the streaming service hosts plenty of British-made box sets, be it drama, comedy or reality TV (looking at you, Love Island).

If these titles have piqued your interest then you probably need some important questions answered. Namely: how much actually is BritBox? How does that compare to the price of Netflix and Amazon Prime? And is there a free trial?

How much does BritBox cost?

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month. The streaming service is also offering a 30-day free trial for a limited time (ends 10th January)

How can I sign up to BritBox?

You can sign up here.

