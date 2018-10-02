Volvo – Unseen Ocean

Aldous Huxley, the English philosopher and writer, once said “We can only love what we know, and we can never know completely what we do not love.”

It is therefore very troubling to learn that despite the oceans making up more than 70 per cent of the surface of our planet, one in five British children have never seen the sea, let alone been in it.

How can we expect the next generation to protect our oceans, when they don’t feel a personal connection to these beautiful and incredibly important places?

That’s why one man has made it his mission to engage with young people and help create a new generation of “Ocean Guardians”.

Tom Franklin grew up in London, but spent his summers exploring the rock pools of Cornwall. And so began a lifelong love affair with the oceans that would shape the rest of his life. As a primary school teacher in inner-city London he was shocked at how few children had ever paddled in the sea