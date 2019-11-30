The best Christmas movies on US network and cable TV in December

It’s (nearly) Christmas! And what better way to countdown to the big day than settling in with a whole month of Christmas movies on TV.

December 2019 has a lot to offer on both network and cable TV for viewers in the United States, from Christmas classics that are on the screen every year like Frosty the Snowman and It’s a Wonderful Life, to new movies that are sure to get you in the Yule Tide spirit like A Storybook Christmas and Same Time, Next Christmas.

Here’s our day by day picks of some of the best Christmas movies playing through December in the US. All times are EST.

Enjoy…

What are the best Christmas movies on Sunday December 1st?

The Year without a Santa Claus – 12.15pm and 4.45pm, AMC

The Santa Claus – 2.45pm, Freeform

The Santa Claus 2 – 4.50pm, Freeform

The Santa Claus 3 – 6.55pm, Freeform

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 6pm and 8.15pm, AMC

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town – 8pm, ABC

A Christmas Carol – 8pm, TCM

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch stole Christmas – 9pm, Freeform

Christmas with the Kranks – 10.30pm, AMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles – 12.30am, AMC

What are the best Christmas movies on Monday December 2nd?

The Muppet Christmas Carol – 7.30am, Freeform

Deck the Halls – 4.15pm, Freeform

Planes, Trains and Automobiles – 5pm, AMC

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8pm, CBS

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – 8pm, Sundance

Four Christmases – 11.35pm, AMC

What are the best Christmas movies on Tuesday December 3rd?

Four Christmases – 3.30pm, AMC

Home Alone – 5.50pm, Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch stole Christmas (1966) – 8pm, NBC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 8pm, AMC

You Light Up My Christmas – 8pm, Lifetime

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – 8.20pm, Freeform

More days to follow…