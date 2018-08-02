An Autumn Harvest at Belmond Le Manoir

Join us for a gourmet day at the Michelin-starred restaurant in Oxfordshire on Monday 1 October

After a long warm summer, discover the autumn harvest with Raymond Blanc’s expert team at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Be guided through the extensive gardens and orchards, with a special insight into the edible varieties grown for the Michelin starred menus.

The Raymond Blanc Cookery School will be demonstrating some of our favourite seasonal recipes for you to recreate at home.

The gourmet experience continues with a Champagne reception and three-course lunch served with selected wines, coffee and petits fours.