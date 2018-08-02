An Autumn Harvest at Belmond Le Manoir
Join us for a gourmet day at the Michelin-starred restaurant in Oxfordshire on Monday 1 October
After a long warm summer, discover the autumn harvest with Raymond Blanc’s expert team at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside.
Be guided through the extensive gardens and orchards, with a special insight into the edible varieties grown for the Michelin starred menus.
The Raymond Blanc Cookery School will be demonstrating some of our favourite seasonal recipes for you to recreate at home.
The gourmet experience continues with a Champagne reception and three-course lunch served with selected wines, coffee and petits fours.
Tickets are £195pp and the event takes place on Monday 1 October 2018.
To book, please call 01844 277200 or email reservations.mqs@belmond.com
Limited tickets available – book now to ensure your place!