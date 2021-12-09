Win tickets to see David Walliams’ GANGSTA GRANNY on stage!

Opening tonight in London!

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring!

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

From the acclaimed producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie comes a brand new tour of the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams!

“Gangsta Granny is my most popular book so it’s wonderful to see the brilliant BSC’s terrific adaptation back on tour again. It’s a fantastic, award-winning show – and so much better than the book!” – David Walliams

Gangsta Granny is now touring until the end of July 2022 and will be in London from 9 December to 9 January.

Also visiting Southampton, Sheffield, Hull, York, Woking, Truro, Wolverhampton, Tunbridge Wells, Nottingham, Shrewsbury, Torquay, Blackpool, Chester, Poole, Oxford, Belfast, Glasgow, Darlington, Richmond, Peterborough and Aylesbury in 2022.

