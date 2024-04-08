Win a pair of tickets to RHS Chelsea Flower Show!

RHS Chelsea Flower Show represents the pinnacle of horticultural excellence. Running since 1913, RHS Chelsea Flower Show was recently named one of Kuoni’s ‘world’s best travel experiences’ according to Google search data.

Advertisement MPU competition

There’s something for everyone at this year’s show. Promising amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays, exclusive shopping plus the finest food and drink; it’s the event of the summer whether you’re a keen gardener, or just there to appreciate the beautiful blooms.