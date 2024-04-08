  1. Home
  Win a pair of tickets to RHS Chelsea Flower Show!

Enter for your chance to win two tickets to the unmissable spring event!

A visitor with floral hatinator experiences the roses on the David Austin Roses display at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023, Great Pavilion.
Opens Monday, 8th April 2024 8:00 am
Closes Tuesday, 7th May 2024 11:59 pm

RHS Chelsea Flower Show represents the pinnacle of horticultural excellence. Running since 1913, RHS Chelsea Flower Show was recently named one of Kuoni’s ‘world’s best travel experiences’ according to Google search data.

There’s something for everyone at this year’s show. Promising amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays, exclusive shopping plus the finest food and drink; it’s the event of the summer whether you’re a keen gardener, or just there to appreciate the beautiful blooms.

Just a few highlights of this coming show include a Bridgerton-inspired garden, Tom Massey and Je Ahn combining forces to tackle water management for the WaterAid Garden and the ‘RHS no adults allowed garden’ is a collaboration between garden designer Harry Holding and school children, creating an immersive garden.

The RHS are offering a pair of tickets to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Saturday 25 May 2024 to a lucky Radio Times reader. Answer the following question to be in with a chance of winning. The closing date is 23.59 on Tuesday 7 May 2024. Ts & Cs apply, see below.

Competition question

In what year was the first ever Chelsea Flower Show?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

By signing up your data will be processed in accordance with our terms and contitions and our privacy policy (see below)

If you tick this box, your personal data will be shared with the RHS. Please read the RHS Privacy Policy at https://www.rhs.org.uk/privacy for more information on how RHS will use your personal data.

Immediate Terms and Conditions: https://www.immediate.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/ Immediate Privacy Policy: https://www.immediate.co.uk/privacy/

Thank you for entering! The competition closes at 23.59 on Tuesday 7 May 2024. The winner will hear from the RHS about their prize shortly after.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

