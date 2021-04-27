Win a luxury weekend in London to see Shane Richie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Out of the darkness…into the spotlight…back to the place where we belong.

Everybody is talking about the West End’s first major musical to reopen. With a hotly-anticipated new film adaptation due to be released this year, be one of the first to see Everybody’s Talking About Jamie as it triumphantly returns to the Apollo Theatre in the West End of London on 20 May and fast approaches its 1000th performance.

As well as tickets to see the show, you will also enjoy a staycation package at The Waldorf Hilton, London, which includes an overnight stay in an executive room, Champagne on ice awaiting your arrival, a luxury Waldorf Shopper bag which includes a set of designer face masks from former appointed designer of Princess Diana, Paul Costelloe, a chauffeured trip to any of London’s main shopping destinations and a local benefit card providing exclusive in-store offers.

Advertisement

Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today – bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe, Gillian Ford and special guest star Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, lead the show’s return back to the West End, with a twenty-five strong company and a nine-piece band that will ‘sweep you away on a tide of mischief, warmth and exuberance’.

With ‘songs that have the wow factor’ by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and ‘hilarious’ book and lyrics ‘with delightful punch’, by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, feel-good, musical sensation is ready to be your much-needed glitter in the grey as it reopens at the Apollo Theatre.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is back at the Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue from 20 May. Click Here for more information and to book your tickets (from £20).

Please Note, the Apollo Theatre operates strictly under the government COVID-19 guidelines. For further information check thier COVID-19 secure information page at nimaxtheatres.com. All bookings in a party must only be from the same household or the legally defined support bubble.

