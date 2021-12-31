What’s on TV on New Year’s Eve?

Get the drinks out and prepare to sing Auld Lang Syne – another rather eventful year is over already, and all the usual TV options are available to see us into 2022.

So here are the schedules for the one night of the year when midnight is primetime, with Graham Norton, Jools Holland and The Last Leg lads have all returning for their annual New Year’s shenanigans, while Olly Alexander, Kylie Minogue and The Pet Shop Boys will ring in 2022 with a song or two on BBC One.

However there are also plenty of films available to get you through the long day, with Smallfoot an excellent family choice in the afternoon while there’s another chance to see Bond film Spectre after the British spy had a rather dramatic 2021.

Here’s all the best Christmas TV airing on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Cobra Kai – Netflix

Netflix

Now this is a reboot done right – this Karate Kid spin-off focusing on former antagonist Johnny Lawrence has been a huge hit since launching on Netflix, with the fourth season landing today. Cobra Kai has already treated long-time fans to several reappearances and callbacks to the original films, and season four is no different – with Thomas Ian Griffith set to reprise his role as Terry Silver for the first time since 1989.

A perfect binge to – quite literally – kick off the new year!

Smallfoot- 12:30pm, ITV

The subversive Smallfoot follows Himalayan Yeti Migo who claims that humans really exist – but is soon banished by his fellow villagers who believe they are only a myth. It’s up to Migo to bring the two species together in this charming family-friendly musical comedy, which will have the children laughing all afternoon as well as delivering an important message. With the voices of Channing Tatum, Zendaya and James Corden.

Masterchef Champion of Champions – 8:30pm, BBC One

BBC

As the title suggests, this special edition of Masterchef sees former winners return to face judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace – including now-famous faces such as Tim Anderson, Ping Coombes, Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, Kenny Tutt and Irini Tzortzoglou. They’ll be rustling up dishes based on a special memory as well as two courses to show how far they’ve come since winning – no pressure then!

Spectre – 9pm, ITV

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Danjaq, LLC and Columbia Pictures Industries

Daniel Craig hung up his tux for good in this year’s No Time To Die, which tied in heavily with this 2015 installment. Classic crime organisation Spectre makes a return here, with Bond on the trail of their mysterious leader Franz Oberhauser – who has been interfering in Bond’s life for much longer than the spy realises…

Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes co-star.

The Last Leg of the Year – 9pm, Channel 4

The Last Leg has joined Jools’s Annual Hootenanny and The Graham Norton Show as an annual New Year’s Eve staple, and Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker return once more for an extended look back at the many highs and many lows of 2021. Aisling Bea, Vick Hope, Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar and Joe Wilkinson are the many guests joining the regular hosts to see in 2022, with music from Alex Horne and the Horne section.

The Graham Norton Show – 10:20pm, BBC One

BBC

The Graham Norton Show is always entertaining no matter who the guests are, but the New Year’s edition always attracts some big stars – and this year is no different. Actors Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage and Cush Jumbo will be appearing along with comedian Joe Lycett and band The Divine Comedy for a themed night of chat, laughs and music, along with a possible visit to the Big Red Chair.

A perfect warm-up before the main event!

Jools’s Annual Hootenanny – 11:25pm, BBC Two

There are few names more synonymous with New Year’s Eve than Jools Holland – and he’s on hand once again with his usual mix of music royalty and recent breakout acts. Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter, Lulu, Rag’n’Bone Man and Vic Reeves are among the celebrities who will be appearing, along with performances from new discoveries Yola and Joy Crookes.

The clock striking twelve will of course be covered, with the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards performing as the new year begins.

The Big New Year & Years Eve Party – 11:25pm, BBC One

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

There’ll be no public fireworks in London again this year, but we’ve still been promised a musical celebration in The Big New Year & New Year Eve’s Party. Years and Years star Olly Alexander will be hosting and performing some of his biggest hits, including the aptly-titled new single A Second To Midnight with Kylie Minogue.

The Pet Shop Boys will also be on stage, and we’ve been promised other surprises also – a perfect way to dance into 2022.

