What’s on TV on Wednesday 29th December?

Star Wars and Christmas have gone hand in hand with the release of the last few films, and that continues with The Book of Boba Fett premiering during the festive period.

However over on terrestrial television the seasonal specials keep on coming, with Worzel Gummidge inviting us to Scatterbrook for a second time this festive season.

It’s also a good evening for fans of Lady Gaga – you can catch her Oscar-nominated performance in Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born at 9pm, with compilation show Lady Gaga at the BBC airing straight after.

Here’s all the best Christmas TV for Wednesday 29th December.

The Book of Boba Fett – Disney Plus

Forty years after he first appeared on our screens and became one of the coolest side characters in history, Boba Fett is finally getting his own series. Many fans are concerned that too much exposure will ruin the mystery of the character – but going by the trailers released so far, as well as his wonderful reintroduction in The Mandalorian, it seems the bounty hunter is in safe hands.

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to release new episodes weekly like most Disney Plus shows.

Inside Out – 1:40pm, BBC One

Pixar had a bit of a rocky track record in the 2010s, but Inside Out is easily one of their best recent efforts. The film takes the rather ingenious route of following the anthropomorphised emotions of a young girl following a house move – which start to conflict as she struggles with her new life.

A complex topic told simply enough for children but with several meanings for the adults too, Inside Out is Pixar at its best – including their trademark tear-jerking ending.

Worzel Gummidge – 7:15pm, BBC One

The second of the Worzel Gummidge double-bill sees the Scatterbrook scarecrow desperate to experience the fairground – which is a bit difficult considering all the humans around. Maybe the owner Mr. Peregrine – played by an enthusiastic Bill Bailey – and one of his extraordinary childhood memories will get involved somehow…

Just like Worzel, this charming series might just be enough to make you believe in magic again.

Only Connect – 8pm, BBC Two

What is quite possibly the hardest quiz show on TV has Christmas specials running all week, with the questions of each episode revolving around a different festive theme. Today’s episode has the theme of cold – and host Victoria Coren Mitchell has appropriately dressed up in a rather rigid snowflake costume.

Also appropriate are the two teams playing tonight – the Nordiphiles and the Après Skiers.

A Star is Born – 9pm, BBC One

A Star is Born had already been remade three times before this effort directed by and starring Bradley Cooper – but the Oscar-nominated success of this recent edition proves this is a story definitely worth retelling. The plot, for those still unfamiliar, follows rock star Jackson Maine (Cooper) who begins a tragic romance with aspiring singer Ally (Lady Gaga), but the relationship becomes strained by Ally’s success and Jackson’s substance abuse.

Lady Gaga shocked the world with her Oscar-nominated performance – she received similar praise for her next project House of Gucci which was released last month.

The Great British Dig: History in Your Back Garden – 9pm, More4

One of More4’s biggest hits returns for another series, which sees comedian Hugh Dennis and his team of archaeological experts dig up back gardens in a celebration of the lost history buried beneath our lawns. Today sees the group head to Falkirk in Scotland in search of a Roman fort built next to the long-buried Antonine Wall. However they struggle to find evidence of any Roman life at all – are they even in the right place?

Inside the Factory XL – 9pm, BBC Two

Inside the Factory usually has a Christmas-themed special focused on sweets and treats, but instead this edition is going super-sized to look at JCB production. Gregg Wallace is on-site at the Staffordshire factory, while Cherry Healy sees forty of them put to work on a new road while Ruth Goodman looks into the history of hydraulics.

Frankie Boyle’s 2021 New World Order – 10pm, BBC Two

2021 has been quite the crazy year – perfect for a current affairs comedy show then, with Frankie looking back on the last year in this special. Covid, politics and climate change are among the big topics of the year up for debate and discussion, with corruption and shortages in particular providing fuel for Frankie’s scathing humour.

A compilation of unseen cut clips airs straight afterwards at 10:45.

Lady Gaga at the BBC – 11:20pm, BBC Two

If you’re in the mood for more Lady Gaga following A Star is Born, then luckily this retrospective is airing straight after which sees the BBC delve into their archives for performances from the innovative singer. Look out for her memorable duet with Tony Bennett on Strictly Come Dancing!

