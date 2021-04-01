Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday

It’s Easter already! We may be allowed to socialise outside now, but there’s still plenty of reasons to stay in with some good Bank Holiday films and TV.

From the continuation of Line of Duty and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to the conclusion of Saturday Night Takeaway to a Harry Potter marathon, it’s a true Easter extravaganza in the TV schedules this year.

We’ve also included the best Bank Holiday films on air over the weekend – but you can also see our list of the best Easter movies for kids that you can watch right now to keep the little ones happy.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of our top picks for the entire Bank Holiday weekend.

Good Friday

As the four-day weekend begins, here’s what to watch on Good Friday:

Everyone knows Bank Holidays are for films – here are the best movies to watch on Good Friday:

The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV

Run (2020), Netflix

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Netflix

Shrek, Netflix

The Mauritanian, Amazon Prime

The House of Magic, 9:45am, Sky One

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2:55pm, ITV2

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 5:55pm, ITV2

The Core, 3:10pm, Film4

Colette, 10pm, BBC Two

Bridesmaids, 9pm, ITV2

The A-Team, 8:05pm, ITV4

Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:55pm, Film4

Spooks: The Greater Good, 11:20pm, BBC One

Easter Saturday

ITV

Those Easter eggs are getting closer… for our full list of picks check out our guide to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Guide.

Here’s the best TV to watch on Easter Saturday:

Scoob!, Now TV

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm ITV

Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC Two

Keeping Faith, 9pm, BBC One

Casualty, 8:20pm, BBC One

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8:35pm, ITV

Pointless Celebrities, 7:30pm, BBC One

A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm, BBC Two

And of course, here are your Saturday films:

BlacKkKlansman, 9pm, Channel 4

The Da Vinci Code, 9pm, Sky One

Wonder Woman, 8pm, ITV2

Death on the Nile, 1:50pm, BBC Two

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 4pm, ITV4

The Emoji Movie, 3:25pm, Channel 5

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4:40pm, Channel 5

Despicable Me, 3:15pm, ITV2

The Nutty Professor, 7:10pm, Sky One

Easter Sunday

ITV

Easter Sunday will bring more than chocolate eggs. For our full pick list check out our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Guide.

Here are the top picks to watch on Easter Sunday:

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC One

Top Gear, 8pm, BBC One

Antiques Roadshow, 7pm, BBC One

The Boat Race, 3pm, BBC One

Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

Scotland’s Scenic Railways, 8pm, Channel 4

Royals Declassified, 9pm, Channel 4

Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 10am, BBC One

Remarkable Places to Eat, 5pm, BBC Two

The Sunday film choices – some Easter themed, others less so:

Back to the Future, 6:50pm, Sky One

Grease, 5:55pm, Channel 4

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 5:15pm, Channel 5

Hop, 1:20pm, ITV2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 3:20pm, ITV

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 3:15pm, ITV2

The Simpsons Movie, 3:40pm, Channel 4

Easter Monday

BBC

The long weekend may be ending, but some great shows are only just starting. For our full breakdown of what’s on check out our what to watch on Easter Monday TV guide.

Here are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:

Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime, 9pm, ITV

Masterchef, 9pm, BBC One

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 9pm, BBC2

Food Unwrapped, 8pm, Channel 4

Sort Your Life Out, 6:25pm, BBC One

Intruder, 9pm, Channel 5

Canal Boat Diaries, 7pm, BBC Four

Your bank holiday afternoon film choices:

The Fall of the Roman Empire, 2:20pm, BBC2

Sense and Sensibility, 3:20pm, Channel 5

Hotel Transylvania 2, 4pm, Dave

Men In Black, 9pm, Sky One

The School of Rock, 6pm, ITV2

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 5pm, Film4

Bumblebee, 6:45pm, Film4

Find all these showings on our TV Guide.