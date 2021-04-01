Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday
Snuggle up on the sofa with a chocolate egg and these telly picks.
Published:
It’s Easter already! We may be allowed to socialise outside now, but there’s still plenty of reasons to stay in with some good Bank Holiday films and TV.
From the continuation of Line of Duty and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to the conclusion of Saturday Night Takeaway to a Harry Potter marathon, it’s a true Easter extravaganza in the TV schedules this year.
We’ve also included the best Bank Holiday films on air over the weekend – but you can also see our list of the best Easter movies for kids that you can watch right now to keep the little ones happy.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of our top picks for the entire Bank Holiday weekend.
Good Friday
As the four-day weekend begins, here’s what to watch on Good Friday:
- The Graham Norton Show, 10:30pm, BBC One
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney Plus
- Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC Two
- The Sound of Music, 5:45pm, BBC One
- Churchill, 9pm, Channel 5
- The Flight Attendant, 10pm, Sky One
- Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
Everyone knows Bank Holidays are for films – here are the best movies to watch on Good Friday:
- The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV
- Run (2020), Netflix
- Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie, Netflix
- Shrek, Netflix
- The Mauritanian, Amazon Prime
- The House of Magic, 9:45am, Sky One
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2:55pm, ITV2
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 5:55pm, ITV2
- The Core, 3:10pm, Film4
- Colette, 10pm, BBC Two
- Bridesmaids, 9pm, ITV2
- The A-Team, 8:05pm, ITV4
- Transformers: The Last Knight, 5:55pm, Film4
- Spooks: The Greater Good, 11:20pm, BBC One
Easter Saturday
Those Easter eggs are getting closer… for our full list of picks check out our guide to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Guide.
Here’s the best TV to watch on Easter Saturday:
- Scoob!, Now TV
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm ITV
- Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC Two
- Keeping Faith, 9pm, BBC One
- Casualty, 8:20pm, BBC One
- Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8:35pm, ITV
- Pointless Celebrities, 7:30pm, BBC One
- A Life in Ten Pictures, 9pm, BBC Two
And of course, here are your Saturday films:
- BlacKkKlansman, 9pm, Channel 4
- The Da Vinci Code, 9pm, Sky One
- Wonder Woman, 8pm, ITV2
- Death on the Nile, 1:50pm, BBC Two
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 4pm, ITV4
- The Emoji Movie, 3:25pm, Channel 5
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4:40pm, Channel 5
- Despicable Me, 3:15pm, ITV2
- The Nutty Professor, 7:10pm, Sky One
Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday will bring more than chocolate eggs. For our full pick list check out our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Guide.
Here are the top picks to watch on Easter Sunday:
- Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC One
- Top Gear, 8pm, BBC One
- Antiques Roadshow, 7pm, BBC One
- The Boat Race, 3pm, BBC One
- Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV
- Scotland’s Scenic Railways, 8pm, Channel 4
- Royals Declassified, 9pm, Channel 4
- Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 10am, BBC One
- Remarkable Places to Eat, 5pm, BBC Two
The Sunday film choices – some Easter themed, others less so:
- Back to the Future, 6:50pm, Sky One
- Grease, 5:55pm, Channel 4
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 5:15pm, Channel 5
- Hop, 1:20pm, ITV2
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 3:20pm, ITV
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 3:15pm, ITV2
- The Simpsons Movie, 3:40pm, Channel 4
Easter Monday
The long weekend may be ending, but some great shows are only just starting. For our full breakdown of what’s on check out our what to watch on Easter Monday TV guide.
Here are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:
- Agatha & Poirot: Partners in Crime, 9pm, ITV
- Masterchef, 9pm, BBC One
- Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic, 9pm, BBC2
- Food Unwrapped, 8pm, Channel 4
- Sort Your Life Out, 6:25pm, BBC One
- Intruder, 9pm, Channel 5
- Canal Boat Diaries, 7pm, BBC Four
Your bank holiday afternoon film choices:
- The Fall of the Roman Empire, 2:20pm, BBC2
- Sense and Sensibility, 3:20pm, Channel 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2, 4pm, Dave
- Men In Black, 9pm, Sky One
- The School of Rock, 6pm, ITV2
- Zathura: A Space Adventure, 5pm, Film4
- Bumblebee, 6:45pm, Film4
