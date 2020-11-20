Six of the best British shows to watch on BritBox right now

When you’re watching a great television series, there’s nothing better than knowing you can access all the episodes in one place. That’s why BritBox is such a convenient streaming service – because it’s home to the biggest collection of British boxsets on one easy platform.

Advertisement

In fact, when it comes to TV subscription services, BritBox has many benefits. There are no contracts when you sign up, so you won’t be tricked into paying for more than you want. Plus, unlike other streaming services, there are no adverts to interrupt your viewing experience, so you can really lose yourself in whatever you’re watching.

Another thing that sets BritBox apart is the wide variety of content it offers. From brand new episodes of BritBox original series Spitting Image, to full boxsets of British favourites like Love Island, you’ll discover a huge range of British boxsets you won’t find anywhere else.

Whatever you’re in the mood to watch, you’re sure to find something you’ll love on BritBox now. Read on to discover just some of the highlights streaming now.

Start your free trial

Les Misérables

In this six-episode adaption of Victor Hugo’s powerful novel, embittered prisoner Jean Valjean (Dominic West) is finally released from his 19-year jail sentence, after serving time for stealing a loaf of bread. Elsewhere in the deprived French town of Montreuil-sur-Mer, the young and beautiful Fantine (Lily Collins) falls in love, but is soon abandoned and left to take care of her young child on her own. This moving series explores timeless themes of love, tragedy and justice against the backdrop of post-revolution France.

Watch now

Spitting Image

The wait is finally over. Returning to our screens at a somewhat apt moment in history, the British satirical television puppet show is back after a 24-year absence, this time with brand new puppets based on contemporary public figures. While Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are at the forefront of the political drama, Prince Harry also faces the heat, and elsewhere in the public eye Adele represents a new era of idolised celebrities. The new season is only available to watch on BritBox.

Watch now

Trevor McDonald: Return to South Africa (2018)

Twenty years on from his historic interview with Nelson Mandela, distinguished Trinidadian-British journalist Sir Trevor McDonald returns to South Africa on what would have been Mandela’s 100th birthday. He’s met with a nation that’s undergone huge swathes of change since he last saw it – but have the racial divides, which once constrained the lives of so many, alleviated since apartheid? This thoughtful and relevant documentary offers us all the chance to reflect on the issues surrounding racial equality.

Watch now

Trainspotting

Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) is an unemployed addict living in his parents’ house in a run-down part of Edinburgh. In the company of his equally addicted mates, Sick Boy (Johnny Lee Miller) and Spud (Ewen Bremner), he tries to kick his bad habits and create a better life for himself – though not always successfully. Directed by Danny Boyle and ranked 10th in the British Film Institute’s list of Top 100 British films of the 20th century, this dark comedy with its iconic Britpop soundtrack is not one to miss.

Watch now

Macbeth

Watch the Royal Shakespeare Company’s incredible rendition of one of Shakespeare’s most well-known plays. Macbeth (Christopher Ecclestone) and his wife Lady Macbeth (Niamh Cusack) are hungry for power – but giving into ambition can be costly, as they soon find out. With battles, murders, witches and more, this stirring performance breathes a new life into this classic tale of tragedy, which serves as a stark warning of the danger we face when we let our desires consume us.

Watch now

Classic Doctor Who

Sci-fi fans rejoice, because the biggest ever collection of classic Dr Who episodes is now available to watch on BritBox. Spanning the reign of the early doctors, these videos will take you back in time to the very first doctor played by William Hartnell from 1963, all the way through to the eighth, played by Paul McGann in 1996. The collection features a grand total of 600 episodes including spin-offs, tele-snaps and exclusive unseen content you won’t find anywhere else.

Watch now

Ready to start watching? Sign up for your free BritBox trial today

Advertisement

Sign up