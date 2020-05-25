Accessibility Links

The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend

Your guide to the best TV and film picks for the late May Bank Holiday weekend

Despite the warm weather sweeping much of the country, it seems that the second Bank Holiday of the month will once again be spent indoors due to the ongoing lockdown.

However, there’s no need to panic – there’s plenty on the schedules to keep the family entertained after your daily walk.

Both on terrestrial and on-demand there’s no shortage of telly picks over the three day weekend – so whether you’re looking for a powerful documentary or a family film, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for all our top picks this weekend.

Saturday 23rd May

britain's got talent

Here are our top picks of what to watch on Bank Holiday Saturday:

Bank Holidays are all about getting the family together to watch a film – here’s our picks of the best films to watch on the day:

  • Finding Dory, BBC One, 6.20pm
  • Citizen Kane, BBC Two, 3.15pm
  • The Addams Family, Channel 5, 1.50pm
  • Antz, ITV2, 3.10pm
  • The Green Mile, Film 4, 9pm
  • Happy Feet, ITV2, 4.50pm
  • Pulp Fiction, Sony Movies, 9pm
  • The Lovebirds, Netflix
  • Ready Player One, Amazon Prime Video
  • My Spy, Amazon Prime Video
  • Night at the Museum, Disney Plus

Sunday 24th May

Killing Eve
Kim Bodnia, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve (BBC)

As the Chelsea Flower Show goes virtual for the first time in history, take a look back at highlights from previous years with the BBC’s compilation show – or perhaps globe-trotting assassins are more your style…

You bank holiday weekend afternoon film picks:

Monday 25th May

BBC Three's Normal People
BBC Three’s Normal People

There are plenty of TV picks for bank holiday Monday, whether you’re looking for a great documentary or a comedy drama to binge watch.

The best bank holiday Monday film choices:

  • Paddington 2, BBC One, 7pm
  • Kong: Skull Island, ITV2, 6.40pm
  • I Am Legend, Sky One, 9pm
  • The Inbetweeners 2, E4, 9pm
  • Suburbicon, BBC 2, 10pm
  • Top Hat, BBC 2, 2.50pm
  • The Flinstones, Sky One, 2pm
  • Storks, ITV2, 4.50pm
  • Super 8, Film4, 6:45pm
Find all these shows and much more in our TV Guide.

