Best TV and films to watch on Easter Sunday – what to watch this weekend

Easter Sunday, of course, means a deluge of classic family films across the networks – as well as a few TV favourites.

We’ve sorted through the TV schedules to bring you the very best in Easter Sunday across film, TV and streaming – from a celebrity edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? to the relevant Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Let’s start with some top picks…

What’s on ITV on Easter Sunday?

Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire at 7pm

Nicely lining up with the launch of coughing scandal drama Quiz, Jeremy Clarkson returns as host of the classic gameshow, this time grilling celebrities attempting to earn money for charity. Singer Charlotte Church, footballer John Barnes and presenter Richard Osman are the contestants aiming for a million with the help of the four famous lifelines – though there won’t be any marks for pointless answers in this show…

The Good Karma Hospital at 8pm

While the UK may be celebrating Easter under lockdown, it is a chaotic Diwali that leads to a busy shift at The Good Karma Hospital. Burns, drunks and fight injuries are the order of the day – though there’s still time to celebrate with a firework display for both the hospital staff and viewers at home.

Belgravia at 9pm

Julian Fellowes’s follow-up project to the Downton Abbey film nears its end with this penultimate episode, which sees a revelation about Charles’ past send shockwaves through the show. Ellis embarks on a money-making scheme after Anne receives a visit from a former employee, and Maria takes action against Lady Templemore.

What’s on BBC One on Easter Sunday?

Easter programmes – Urbi et Orbi, Sunday Worship with the Pope and Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens starting at 11am

To mark Easter Sunday, the BBC will be broadcasting Pope Francis’ annual Easter message from the Vatican at 11am. This is followed by a service by the Very Rev Kathy Jones at 11:25am, and you can finish the morning off with a leisurely stroll through heavenly gardens with Alexander Armstrong at 1:50pm.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at 4:35pm

Giving Raiders of the Lost Ark a good run for its money as best Indiana Jones film, The Last Crusade reveals that James Bond himself, Sean Connery, is, of course, the archaeologist’s dad. With one of the best father-son dynamics in movie history, this adventure sees the pair cross paths with Nazis, secret brotherhood and even Hitler himself as they search for the Holy Grail.

The Nest at 9pm

With a surprisingly Easter-themed name, the surrogate baby drama continues. After the explosive events of last week’s prom, Dan and Emily’s formerly pristine marriage begins to crumble, while social workers begin to worry about emotionally distant surrogate Kaya. Concludes tomorrow.

What’s on BBC Two on Easter Sunday?

Golf: The Masters at 5pm

With the 2020 Masters postponed, the BBC instead takes a look back at Tiger Woods’ memorable comeback after winning the 2019 tournament at Augusta. With five wins under his belt, Woods is second only to Jack Nicklaus, who triumphed at the famous golf course six times and retired with 18 major titles.

Race Across the World at 8pm

While the BBC’s planned celebrity edition may be on hold, this pre-filmed civilian edition is still going full steam ahead. This week sees the contestants leave Argentina for the island of Ilha Grande in Brazil – except for Dom and Lizzie, who are over 24 hours behind the others…

What’s on Channel 4 on Easter Sunday?

Homeland at 9pm

The final season of this long-running spy thriller continues. As Carrie and Yevgeny search for the missing flight recorder, this is a rather slow episode befitting a lazy Easter Sunday – that is, until the twist ending…

What’s on BBC Four on Easter Sunday?

Sacred Songs – the Secrets of Our Hearts

Your chance to see Tenebrae in Concert – well, virtually anyway. The British vocal ensemble each recorded their parts separately while at home, with director Nigel Short bringing it all together for an extra-special Easter performance.

What’s on Netflix on Easter Sunday?

Brews Brothers

For those looking to celebrate Easter Sunday with some laughs and few beers, then Brews Brothers has you covered. This Netflix Original sitcom sees two rival brothers forced to work together to save their brewery business, but end up in several beer-related shenanigans.

What’s on NOW TV on Easter Sunday?

Yesterday

2019’s smash hit British rom-com, Yesterday follows struggling singer Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) who gets hits by a bus during a mysterious global blackout, and wakes up to discover that no one remembers the Beatles. The film also stars Lily James as supportive childhood friend Ellie and Ed Sheeran as a fictionalised version of himself.

Best Movies on Easter Sunday

What movies are on ITV on Easter Sunday?

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 2:35pm

The ultimate chocolate-themed movie to watch while demolishing Easter Eggs, this first cinematic adaptation stars Gene Wilder as the eccentric titular chocolate maker. Nearly 50 years on, it still holds up – the effects still impress, and Pure Imagination and the Oompa Loompa song still linger in the mind. A perfect Roald Dahl double bill following Matilda on Easter Saturday.

What’s on Channel 4 on Easter Sunday?

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

This American attempt at a Harry Potter-esque fantasy franchise never quite took off, but there’s still a lot to like in this Ancient Greek-themed fantasy adventure. A young Logan Lerman (Hunters) and Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch) lead the cast as young half-bloods travelling through the titular Sea of Monsters to find the all-powerful Golden Fleece.

Bumblebee at 5:45pm

If you found the Michael Bay movies a tad too explosive for their own good, then this ’80s-set spin-off restores some much-needed heart to the franchise. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Charlie, a California teenager mourning her late father who realises there is more than meets the eye to her new Volkswagen Beetle…

Younger fans will love the Spielberg-esque story of self-discovery, while the young-at-heart can enjoy the ’80s references and original Transformer designs.

What’s on Channel 5 on Easter Sunday?

The Ten Commandments at 2:45pm

Charlton Heston’s religious epic traditionally fills the airwaves over Easter, and this year is no different. Ambitious in scope – and runtime – the film adapts the Book of Exodus, telling the story of Moses which culminates with the Ten Commandments atop Mount Sinai. Along with Dreamworks’ 1998 animated interpretation, this film made our top 20 Easter films.

Pretty Woman at 10pm

Perhaps not the most Easter-themed film, but this classic romcom has the feel-good factor required for any good bank holiday weekend film. Wealthy businessman Edward (Richard Gere) hires an escort (Julia Roberts) to accompany him to few social functions – though perhaps this will turn into more than a business arrangement…

What’s on ITV2 on Easter Sunday?

Shrek at 5:15pm

This crazily successful animated film is always a joy to watch, whether it’s a holiday weekend or not. In this send-up of Disney fairytales, it is not a handsome prince but grumpy ogre Shrek rescuing the princess from the tower – with a motormouth donkey as his trusty steed.

Sing at 6:55pm

Featuring an impressive voice cast, this animation sees a variety of humanoid animals compete in an X Factor-style singing competition to save a struggling theatre. Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson are among those voicing the singing pigs, mice and porcupines. A perfect chance to catch the film before the upcoming sequel due out in 2021.

