Best TV and films to watch on Good Friday (10th April)

Easter in lockdown means Good Friday will have fewer springtime activities than usual this year – but luckily there’s still plenty of quality television and classic films to watch with your household.

Advertisement

From the return of Graham Norton to films old and new, there’s plenty on the TV schedules this Easter weekend.

So let’s start with the day’s top picks with the best TV by channel and films on TV and on demand.

What’s on BBC One on Good Friday?

The Graham Norton Show at 9pm

After a brief hiatus, Graham Norton’s popular chat show is back – as you’ve never seen it before. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the show will be making a number of changes – most notably the earlier airtime of 9pm and a reduced half hour runtime. However the show still promises a number of “virtual guests”, with the infamous Red Chair segment still taking place at viewer’s homes.

Raiders of the Lost Ark at 6:40pm

SEAC

If you’re looking for a film to pass the time during Good Friday under lockdown, you’d struggle to do better than the first Indiana Jones instalment. Following the intrepid archaeologist as he hunts for the fabled Ark of the Covenant, this is escapism entertainment at its finest. Makes you wish they’d get a move on with the long-gestating Indiana Jones 5…

What’s on Channel 4 on Good Friday?

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back at 8pm

Joe Lycett – or should that be Hugo Boss – is back with another series of his consumer rights comedy show. This week it will be Katherine Ryan and Mark Silcox helping Joe campaign against the fashion industry – sounds like we might finally see the truth behind that Huge Boss renaming stunt…

Friday Night Dinner at 10pm

Shalom! The smash-hit sitcom has returned for its long-awaited sixth series, and this third episode sees the family’s former au pair Gibby return for a visit. Cue cultural misunderstandings, long-forgotten memories resurfacing and an infatuated Jim – another eventful Friday night for the Goodmans.

What’s on Sky One on Good Friday?

Bulletproof at 10pm

Sky

The second series of the police procedural series, created by and starring Doctor Who‘s Noel Clarke and Top Boy‘s Ashley Walters, continues. This week sees the two hunt one of their most dangerous enemies yet, an Afghanistan vet-turned-gun dealer – though despite his focus on firearms it seems as though boxing will be the key to tracking him down…

What’s on Netflix on Good Friday?

The Main Event

The main event for Netflix this Good Friday will be, well, The Main Event, WWE’s latest film offering. Following on from the strangest Wrestlemania in history, this feel-good family film sees 11-year-old spring wrestler Leo Thompson discover a magical mask that grants him super strength. Wrestling fans should look out for cameos – there’s an entire ring-ful of WWE stars including Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

What’s on Disney Plus on Good Friday?

You can sign up to Disney Plus here.

The Mandalorian

There’s no bank holiday for The Mandalorian, who will be continuing his adventure when Chapter 5 hits Disney Plus this Friday. This instalment sees our helmeted protagonist help a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head – on a very familiar desert planet…

If you’re behind on the first Star Wars live-action series, the first four episodes are available on Disney Plus.

Best movies to watch on Good Friday

What movies are on Sky Cinema on Good Friday?

You can sign up to Sky Cinema here.

The Prince of Egypt

The perfect way to introduce the kids to a bit of the religious belief behind Easter, this 1998 animated classics tells the story of Moses with bright visuals and catchy songs. You may be surprised to remember that the film features Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sandra Bullock – as well as the Oscar-winning original song When You Believe.

Best Movies to watch on Netflix on Good Friday

Code 8

Starring Robbie Amell (Upload) and his cousin Stephen Amell (Arrow), this bleak take on the superhero genre sees a superpowered construction worker turn to crime to save his sick mother. Based on the pair’s 2016 short film, this movie came about as the result of a fundraising campaign, and will continue as a short-form spinoff series also starring the Amell cousins on Quibi.

Tigertail

Yet another tiger-titled Netflix offering, this Taiwanese language drama from Alan Yang – co-creator of Master of None and Forever – tells the poignant story of first-generation immigrants to America. Spanning from 1950s Taiwan to present-day New York, Tigertail follows Pin-Jui as he leaves behind his true love and childhood home to seek opportunity in America, only to struggle to find connection in his arranged marriage or sympathise with his stubborn daughter.

Night Hunter

For those after a grittier Good Friday film, suspenseful thriller Night Hunter will surely scratch that itch. Starring Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Ben Kingsley and Stanley Tucci, the film follows a police force as they get caught in a scheme involving a suspected serial killer – not a family film then…

Best Movies to watch on Sky One on Good Friday

Babe at 3:45pm

A family classic, a Good Friday Bank Holiday is the perfect time to watch the story of Babe the spring sheep-dog. Hailing from 1995 when talking animals weren’t completely CGI, Babe tells the story of an orphaned pig raised by livestock who learns to herd sheep, and charmed its way to seven Oscar nominations.

Best Movies to watch on ITV on Good Friday

Antz at 3.35pm (ITV2)

Famously released at the same time as fellow animated insect movie A Bug’s Life, Dreamworks Animated’s first film holds its own against the Pixar offering. Telling the story of Z, a pessimistic worker ant who tries to break free from his species’ militaristic lifestyle and win the affection of the colony’s princess. Some of the ant’s facial features resemble their voice actors – which includes Woody Allen, Gene Hackman, Sharon Stone and Sylvester Stallone.

Hop at 5:15pm (ITV2)

One of the most Easter-themed films there are, this CGI/live-action comedy follows Russell Brand’s E.B. as he shrugs off his destiny as the Easter Bunny to try and become a famous LA drummer instead. James Marsden – who recently played a very similar character Sonic the Hedgehog – plays reluctant human friend Fred O’Hare, while The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco plays his sister Sam. Hop also made the list of our 20 best Easter films.

Advertisement

See the entire Easter weekend schedule on our TV Guide