These days there are so many streaming services that it can be hard to keep track. Each month a plethora of exciting new shows land on every platform, from Netflix and Disney Plus to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, and it can make it difficult to know where to start.

And so to help you out, RadioTimes.com has assembled a list of some of the best recent offerings across the various streamers, whether it’s the return of a hit reality series like Selling Sunset, a hot new fantasy show such as The Wheel of Time or a ground-breaking music documentary like The Beatles: Get Back.

Take a look at the list below, which includes all the information about where you can watch any show – and why they’re worth your time.