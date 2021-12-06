What to watch on streaming: today's picks from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Money Heist
- 2017
- Drama
- Action
- 18
Summary:
An unusual group of robbers attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history - stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.
Why watch Money Heist season 5 part B?:
In recent years, several foreign-language series have become global hits after debuting on Netflix, and arguably the one to start it all off was Money Heist. Now, after five seasons, the Spanish thriller series is drawing to a close with what promises to be an epic final stretch, as the gang face their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet – locked inside the Bank of Spain with enemies prowling...
The Power of the Dog
- Drama
- Romance
- 2021
- Jane Campion
- 127 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Why watch The Power of the Dog?:
Jane Campion’s first film in over a decade is a stunning western adapted from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name. Boasting a terrific Jonny Greenwood score and some top-tier performances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, it explores an unusual dynamic that forms between a brutish rancher and an effeminate teen, delving into issues such as toxic masculinity and repressed emotion.
Hawkeye
- 2021
- Action
- Crime/detective
- 12
Summary:
Series based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, centering on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate M. Bishop, who took on the role after the original Avenger, Clint Barton.
Why watch Hawkeye?:
After the drought that was 2020, this year has been a bumper year for MCU fans, and particular strides have been made when it comes to small-screen projects. Hawkeye is the fourth Marvel project to arrive on Disney Plus in the space of just four months and follows the titular Avenger as he shows the ropes to youngster Kate Bishop – well played by MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld. With it’s Christmas setting and the inclusion of a Captain America musical, this is fairly light-hearted fare – and a must for all Marvel fans.
Coyotes
- 2021
- Drama
Summary:
A scout patrol stumbles upon diamonds during a camp. Torn between give them back, sharing them, or keeping them, each member questions his own morality. Meanwhile, there is a danger for the wasps: those who lost them are willing to do anything to find them.
Why watch Coyotes?:
This French-language thriller series is one of the latest teen shows to land on Netflix, and follows a scout group whose annual summer expedition takes an unexpected – and eventually unwelcome – turn when they land upon cave full of precious diamonds during a night of drug-fuelled partying. It originally aired on Belgian TV in May 2021 with a cast of virtual unknowns – although one star, Olivia Castanho, has since gone on to star in Netflix shows Sexify and Nobody Sleeps in the Woods.
Dopesick
- 2021
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.
Why watch Dopesick?:
This hard-hitting American drama was originally shown on Hulu in the US, and takes an in-depth look at the nation’s opioid addiction crisis – adapted from Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America. It’s a compelling and empathetic – if not exactly comforting – watch, boosted by some excellent performances from an all-star cast including Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.
American Horror Story
- 2011
- Horror
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
Psychological thriller anthology series
Why watch American Horror Story: Double Feature?:
The latest instalment in Ryan Murphy’s long-running anthology series takes a rather unusual approach, being formed of two separate sections, titled Red Tide and Death Valley respectively. Several of Murphy’s regular collaborators – including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman – feature, and it makes for another intriguing and terrifying affair.
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
- Action
- Documentary and factual
- 2021
- Torquil Jones
- 12A
Summary:
Fearless Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks in seven months.
Why watch 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible?:
This inspirational documentary feature follows the incredible efforts of Nepali mountaineer Nimsdai Purja as he attempts a quest that seems almost impossible: to reach the summit of each of the world's 14 8,000-metre peaks in the space of just seven months. The film makes for a brilliant celebration of its subject’s perseverance and dedication and offers a valuable insight into his mindset.
A Castle for Christmas
- Action
- Comedy
- 2021
- Mary Lambert
- PG
Summary:
To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle - and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.
Why watch A Castle for Christmas?:
Netflix releases a glut of Christmas movies every year – and although the rather suspect accents in the trailer for A Castle for Christmas marked it out as a potential disaster, it’s been rather warmly received by critics, praised for its romance and warmth. Directed by Pet Sematary filmmaker Mary Lambert, the story follows a bestselling author who travels to Scotland to escape a scandal – and ends up unexpectedly finding love.
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
- 2021
- Drama
- Crime/detective
Summary:
After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his tireless quest to find the truth.
Why watch Dig Deeper: the Disappearance of Birgit Meier?:
Hardly a month passes by without a hit new Netflix true-crime documentary series, and the latest one to capture subscriber’s imagination is German series Dig Deeper: the Disappearance of Birgit Meier. Including input from the missing woman’s family, the show explores the multiple police missteps that marred the investigation into Meier, who disappeared from her own home in 1989 and her brother’s tireless quest to find the truth.
True Story
- 2021
- Comedy
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
Everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories.
Why watch True Story?:
Comedian Kevin Hart is given the chance to stretch his dramatic acting muscles in this new series, which follows a comic named Kid who finds his hedonistic lifestyle plunged into jeopardy after a tragic event on a wild night out. Wesley Snipes stars as Kid’s brother Carlton, who is given a chance to rectify his reputation as something of a liability and help get Kid’s life and career back on track.
Hanna
- 2019
- Action
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.
Why watch Hanna?:
The third and final series of Amazon’s teenage spy series once again finds Esmé Creed-Miles starring as the titular character – as she attempts to put a stop to UTRAX once and for all. She is aided in her mission by Marissa and Carmichael, although it remains to be seen if the latter can really be trusted.
Bruised
- Drama
- Sport
- 2020
- Halle Berry
- 131 mins
- 15
Summary:
A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life.
Why watch Bruised?:
Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with this hard-hitting drama – which also sees the former Oscar-winning actor take on the leading role. The film follows a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice, who finds herself battling her inner demons when her six-year old son unexpectedly reappears at her doorstep several years after she had abandoned him.
The Beatles: Get Back
- Documentary and factual
- Music
How to watch
- 2021
- Peter Jackson
Why watch The Beatles: Get Back?:
This hugely acclaimed documentary series from The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson offers Beatles fans unprecedented insight into the Fab Four’s creative process. Unfolding across eight hours – split into three parts – the series chronicles the writing and recording of the legendary band’s final album Let It Be, while also dispelling rumours that the working relationship had completely deteriorated by this time in the Beatles’ history.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
- 2020
- Drama
- Horror
- 15
Summary:
The series will focus on the first generation to grow up during the zombie apocalypse.
Why watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond?:
The Walking Dead is set to draw to a close after 11 seasons in 2022, but the wider world introduced in the series is only just getting started, with a number of spin-off series in the works. One of those offshoots is World Beyond, which has more of a YA feel to it than the main series, focusing on four teenagers and set a decade after the onset of the Zombie apocalypse.
The Wheel of Time
- 2021
- Action
- Drama
Summary:
Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan.
Why watch The Wheel of Time?:
The latest big new fantasy series to arrive on streaming The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name that’s made up of 14 novels – so it’s not likely they’ll run out of source material anytime soon. Starring Rosamund Pike in the lead role, this is high-production value, grippingly told stuff – could we finally have found the successor to Game of Thrones?
The Shrink Next Door
- 2021
- Drama
- Comedy
Summary:
The story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around - then took it over. When he meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them - and what happens when they get crossed.
Why watch The Shrink Next Door?:
There’s some brilliant talent both behind and in front of the camera in this psychological drama based on a podcast – with Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn leading the cast and The Big Sick’s Michael Showalter directing. The series follows a psychologist as he starts to implant himself into the life of one of his patients – and the results are both darkly comic and very compelling.
Selling Sunset
- 2019
- Homes and gardens
- Lifestyle
- PG
Summary:
The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.
Why watch Selling Sunset?:
This Netflix reality series focusing on a group of LA real estate agents has been a huge hit since it debuted on the streamer in 2019, and has now run for a total of four seasons – with the cast increasing all the time. Promising viewers plenty of sun, some beautiful houses and all sorts of drama, this is a must for any reality TV fans.
Cowboy Bebop
- 2021
- Action
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world - for the right price.
Why watch Cowboy Bebop?:
Adapting one of the most beloved anime series of all time was always going to be a tricky task and, while the reaction to this live-action remake has been decidedly mixed, there is still much to enjoy for Netflix subscribers. The series blends all sorts of genres – from western to noir to sci-fi, to create a visually bold, always intriguing show with a killer soundtrack and some enjoyable performances.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- 2021
- Children's
- Action
- 12
Summary:
The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.
Why watch Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2?:
The second half of the animated superhero fantasy show picks up where the first part left off – resolving the cliffhanger and launching right back into the action. A follow-up to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – 36 years after the fact – the series serves at once as a faithful tribute and a radical reinvention, and although it sometimes struggles to be both things at once, it’s nonetheless a thrilling experience.
Hellbound
- 2021
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
People hear predictions on when they will die. When that time comes, a death angel appears in front of them and kills them.
Why watch Hellbound?:
After the monumental success of Squid Game, the next South Korean series to hit it big on Netflix is Hellbound – which comes from the mind of Train to Busan writer/director Yeon Sang-ho. Focusing on mysterious supernatural beings who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, it’s a dark and captivating fantasy series – as terrifying as it is profound.