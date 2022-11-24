Robert Page's side came from behind to secure a hard-fought and important point against the Americans but the pressure is now on them to secure the three points against their next opponents in Group B, who were beaten 6-2 by England in their opening match.

If Monday's draw with USA served as Wales' emotional return to the World Cup after 64 years away, Friday's game against Iran is all about extending their stay at Qatar 2022 as long as possible.

Failing to beat Iran, who look like the weakest side in the group, would mean handing an advantage to their group rivals and that they'd likely need a famous upset against the Three Lions next week to book their place in the knockout stages.

It would be unfair to rule out Carlos Queiroz's side completely and they'll be desperate to prove they're better than Monday's demolition suggests.

We saw the threat they offer in transition against England, and Wales will know better than to underestimate anyone at a major tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Iran on TV and online.

When is Wales v Iran?

Wales v Iran will kick off at 10am on Friday 25th November 2022.

Wales v Iran team news

Wales predicted line-up: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Williams; Moore, Bale

Iran predicted line-up: H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Amiri; Taremi

Wales v Iran prediction

The World Cup has barely begun but already both teams face what feels like a 'must-win' game.

While they'll back themselves against anyone, Wales won't want to leave too much to do against England and we can expect to see them try to take control of the game from the off on Friday.

Kieffer Moore changed the game when he came from the bench at halftime against USA and Page surely can't afford to leave him out of the starting XI against Iran.

The Iranians have it in them to cause problems and hurt a backline that looked shaky on Monday but they showed England far too much respect and if they do the same against Wales then it could be a famous first World Cup victory since 1958 for the Dragons.

Our prediction: Wales 2-0 Iran (9/1 at bet365)

Wales v Iran odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (23/20) Draw (2/1) Iran (3/1)*

