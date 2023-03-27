For the 17th year in a row, there are six nominees up for the Radio Times Readers' Award, from Channel 4's important documentary Disability and Abortion: The Hardest Choice and Reverend Richard Coles's Good Grief, to the BBC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Sandford St Martin Awards are back this year, honouring UK radio, TV and online programming that explores religious, spiritual and ethical themes – and Radio Times is once again inviting its readers to vote for their favourite shows in that category.

The vote is open until Friday 19th May at 11:59pm, with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 21st June.

Choose your pick in the poll below – and don't click until you're really sure who you want to win as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

Read on for this year's nominees and instructions on how to cast your vote.

Disability and Abortion: The Hardest Choice

Disability and Abortion: The Hardest Choice. Channel 4

Years and Years star Ruth Madeley, who has spina bifida, and The Syndicate's Ruben Reuter, who has Down's syndrome, look at the ethical issues of the law around abortion and disability, which allows foetuses diagnosed with a severe disability to be terminated up until birth.

A Believer's Guide To...

A Believer's Guide To... BBC

This five-part BBC series looks at how religious faith and rituals shape how believers go through key life moments, from becoming parents to losing a loved one. A Believer's Guide To... sees Judaism, Christianity, Sikhism, Islam and Hinduism feature as the documentary explores how believers find strength in their faith during times of crisis.

More like this

Good Grief with the Reverend Richard Coles

Good Grief with Reverend Richard Coles. Channel 4

Reverend Richard Coles tries everything from yoga to sky diving as he deals with the loss of his husband, who died in 2019, in this Channel 4 documentary.

The Death of Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty The Queen. BBC

The BBC's coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 has been nominated this year, with Huw Edwards and Kirsty Young being praised for hosting the 11 days of programming that honoured the long-reigning monarch.

My Life at Christmas with Sally Phillips

My Life at Christmas with Sally Phillips. BBC

Comedian and actress Sally Phillips hosts this Christmas special as she speaks to the likes of Strictly's Shirley Ballas, poet Lemn Sissay and Reverend Richard Coles about what the holiday means to them.

The New Gurus

The New Gurus. BBC

BBC Sounds podcast The New Gurus sees Helen Lewis investigate why so many are turning to the internet for enlightenment, following charismatic individuals who preach wellness, alternative politics, financial advice and dating advice.

Vote now:

The Sandford St Martin Awards take place on Wednesday 21st June 2023. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.