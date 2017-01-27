For his next appearance, the movie star will narrate The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, which tells the story of Franklin, a little boy who spends his time alone spotting clouds.

He's soon joined by Scruffy Dog, but how can he concentrate on cloudspotting with a dog by his side?

We have even more good news: Hardy's sidekick Woodstock - or "Woody" the dog – is also back on screen.

More like this

Advertisement

CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air on Tuesday 14th February at 6.50pm