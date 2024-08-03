Whilst you take a moment to collect your thoughts over this exciting casting, there is still plenty to get excited over - including who will be cast as Rachel, Sarah and Swapna!

The film, which is being adapted by 3000 Pictures and Netflix, is based on Emily Henry's bestseller which follows unlikely best friends Poppy and Alex, who live in different cities but spend every summer vacation together.

But their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question if they could be the perfect romantic match!

Many will recognise Blyth from his critically-acclaimed role as a young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as well as William H. Bonney in Billy the Kid.

Fans will have recently seen Emily Bader as the lead in Prime Video's My Lady Jane, as well as Fresh Kills and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Netflix shared the exciting news via its social channels, sharing a video of Bader finding out she got the role of Poppy, before being joined by Blyth. But they were both in for an extra surprise when Henry joined the call to congratulate the pair.

She told the actors that she is confident her reads and new fans will "completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex, with you guys playing them".

