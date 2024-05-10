Our guest on this episode of the View From My Sofa podcast has been a household name for over two decades and he’s only 34. Daniel Radcliffe found overnight global fame on the big screen as the world’s favourite young wizard, Harry Potter – but, contrary to all fears and expectations, he has never looked back.

Since discarding his wand and cloak, Radcliffe has consistently surprised fans and critics with success in low-budget indie films, TV dramas and comedies. In this episode from 2021 ahead of Radcliffe starring in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, he talks to RT's Podcast Editor Kelly-Anne Taylor about handling fame, learning the ropes from the greatest British cast of all time and deciding to play the accordion.