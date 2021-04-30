BFI & Radio Times TV Festival’s exclusive free event: The Pursuit of Love

Stars Lily James, Emily Beecham and Andrew Scott, showrunner and star Emily Mortimer, and executive producers Charles Collier and Frith Tiplady discuss BBC One’s major new drama in this online event.

Adapted by Emily Mortimer from the much-loved novel by Nancy Mitford, The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship, set in Europe between the two world wars. The story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

The panel will discuss how they brought the novel to TV and how its themes of freedom, love, loss and the mysteries of the human heart are still relevant today.

To watch this free-to-view event, please visit the BFI’s YouTube page from 7pm, Thursday 6th May.

BBC

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, The Pursuit of Love is a comic three-part series which takes place during the interwar period.

The BBC released a trailer last week, teasing the dynamic between high-strung and “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett and her more sensible cousin, Fanny Logan.

The Pursuit of Love starts Sunday 9th May at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.