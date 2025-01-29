The Pundits' Preview of the Six Nations
Ugo Monye on England'They can win the whole thing, but it's all on one game'
England winger, 14 caps, 2008-12
Dan Biggar on Wales'Warren Gatland is under serious pressure'
Wales fly-half, 112 caps, 2008-24
Brian O'Driscoll on Ireland'It’s a coin toss between France and Ireland'
Ireland outside centre, 133 caps, 1999-2024
Johnnie Beattie on Scotland'Scotland can finish in the top three'
Scotland number eight, 38 caps, 2006-15
Benjamin Kayser on France'There's been a shift'
France hooker, 47 caps, 2008–2015