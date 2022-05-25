Wigan enter the game as the most decorated team in the history of the competition with 19 titles to their name, though they also boast the joint-highest number of runner-up medals with 12 around their necks.

The 121st Challenge Cup final will take place between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Warriors sit third in the Super League table as things stand and defeated table-toppers St Helens in the semi-finals to reach the showpiece game.

However, they know they must be wary of their Yorkshire opponents. Huddersfield sit fourth in the table and defeated Wigan earlier this month in a dress rehearsal Super League game ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Louis Senior scored a hat-trick for the Giants and will be determined to produce a similarly match-winning display in a bid to recreate the 32-22 scoreline in the main event on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants on TV and online.

When is Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants?

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022.

The game takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 62,850-capacity home of Tottenham Hotspur football club.

What time is kick-off?

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the TV coverage details below to see when the build-up for the big game begins.

What TV channel is Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants on?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm in a big victory for sport fans who can tune in on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants online

You can also watch the match on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

