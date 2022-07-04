Typically, ESPN offers American sport like Major League Baseball (MBL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), as well as a wide variety of other sport from around the globe.

ESPN broadcasts fantastic, high-profile sport with a US focus. In this guide we'll tell you everything you need to know to tune in and watch ESPN programming in the UK.

There are a few different ways to get access to ESPN here in the UK, and the RadioTimes.com team is on hand to help you find one that suits you.

What's on ESPN?

As mentioned there's MBL and NBA action, as well as hockey, American football and much more. For fans of US sport, ESPN is a must have!

There's also the Australian Football League alongside a range of international sport, from lacrosse, to racing and more.

ESPN also offers a wide selection of news and highlights shows, including ESPN SportsCentre and MLB Plays of the Week.

How to watch ESPN in the UK

BT Sports subscribers can get ESPN or ESPN HD as an add-on to their BT Sport package. Additionally, if you have a Sky TV box, or Sky Glass, you can get BT Sport ESPN channels added to your sports package.

Unfortunately, the platform's streaming service ESPN+ is currently only available to US customers. It is possible to access ESPN+ using a VPN but it's not something we can recommend.

The BT 'Big Sport Package' costs £41 per month and includes BT Sport, ESPN, Sky Sports and Eurosport. This is a 24-month contract but there are also options to get a one-month BT Sport pass, or a smaller sport package for £16.99 per month. Importantly, the smaller package still includes the BT Sport ESPN channel.

It's also possible to get ESPN Classic and ESPN America on Sky TV, if you have the right package. Also, if you have an existing Sky package, you can add BT Sport to it for £29.99 per month.

