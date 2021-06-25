When does Roger Federer play next at Wimbledon 2021? Next match details revealed

There can be few more intimidating Wimbledon 2021 opponents than Roger Federer. The 20-time grand slam winner has lifted the trophy eight times at SW19, more than any other male player, and you get the feeling he’s keen to add another title to his achievements before he throws the towel in.

There’s a question mark over 39-year old Federer’s physical fitness going into the Championships, after he withdrew from this year’s French Open to rest his knee. He was knocked out of his favourite warm-up grass tournament Halle by up-and-comer Felix Auger Aliassime in the round of 16 too, an unusually early exit for him.

He is only seeded seventh at this year’s event but Federer feels very comfortable at the All England Club, especially with fans being allowed back in (at 50 per cent capacity to start with), so you’d still fancy Roger to go deep into the competition. And you can never rule out victory – he’s done it eight times before after all.

Motivation is high for Federer; he currently shares the record for the most male grand slam victories of all time with his greatest rival Rafael Nadal. Both have won 20 titles, and Novak Djokovic is hot on their heels with 19 slams. Federer will be keen to get ahead and protect his legacy.

Plus there’s a score to settle: Federer narrowly lost out on a ninth Wimbledon title in 2019, losing two Championship points (and ultimately the trophy) to Novak Djokovic in the longest ever final at the All England Club. You can be sure those memories will fuel him this time round.

But who is Federer’s first opponent on the hallowed grass courts?

Who does Roger Federer play next at Wimbledon?

To win a record 21st grand slam, Federer will first have to take on France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Much like Federer, world no. 42 Mannarino is a grass court player, and has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon three times in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

He has most recently been competing in the 2021 Mallorca Open, beating Feliciano Lopez to reach the semifinal.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox

Federer however faces a tough draw, with potential match-ups against challenging Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round and second seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

The 39-year-old Swiss is also on the other side of the Wimbledon 2021 draw to reigning champion Novak Djokovic – possibly setting up a historic Wimbledon final between the two.

Wimbledon coverage airs daily across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, starting on Monday 28th June at 10:30am.