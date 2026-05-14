The French Open 2026 – the second major on the tennis calendar and concluding event of the clay court season – will be here before you know it.

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All eyes will be on Roland-Garros for two thrilling weeks of Grand Slam competition as the best players in the world slug it out for their place in history.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is missing due to injury, which leaves Jannik Sinner as the clear favourite in the men's singles. A victory for the Italian would see him complete the career grand slam.

Things are harder to predict in the women's draw, where World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka remains the top dog but has had her struggles of late and will face plenty of competition – not least from 2025 winner Coco Gauff.

Radio Times brings you all the dates for the French Open 2026, including the full tournament schedule.

When is the French Open 2026?

The French Open 2026 begins with the start of the first round on Sunday 24 May and will wrap up with the men's singles final on Sunday 7 June.

As usual, the tournament at Roland-Garros spans a fortnight in May and June – with play starting at around 10am throughout.

When is the French Open 2026 qualifying?

Qualifying at the French Open 2026 kicks off on Monday 18 May.

The five-day event concludes on Friday 22 May.

French Open 2026 schedule

First round: Sunday 24 – Tuesday 26 May

Second round: Wednesday 27 – Thursday 28 May

Third round: Friday 29 – Saturday 30 May

Fourth round: Sunday 31 May – Monday 1 June

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 2 – Wednesday 3 June

Semi-finals (Women): Thursday 4 June

Semi-finals (Men): Friday 5 June

Final (Women): Saturday 6 June

Final (Men): Sunday 7 June

How to watch French Open 2026 on TV and live stream

The French Open 2026 will be shown live on TNT Sports and HBO Max from Sunday 24 May to Sunday 7 June. Play starts at 10am each day until the semi-finals.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Viewers can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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You can watch the French Open 2026 on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

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