❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When is French Open 2026? Full schedule, dates and times
The second tennis major of the year is fast approaching...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 4:27 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...