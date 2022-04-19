N0.4 seed Cam Norrie is up against Egor Gerasimov on Pista Rafa Nadal this afternoon with the British No.1 aiming to make the most of his high ranking in this tournament.

The Barcelona Open first round draws to a close today with two British stars in action to round off the action on Tuesday.

Dan Evans – who ranks No.27 in the world – is seeded No.12 in Barcelona and will be determined to make the most of fewer big fish in the pond this week.

Every player will have entered the draw by Wednesday with a depleted field set to throw up plenty of surprise results this week with a number of players from the chasing pack aiming to record a solid ATP Tour victory.

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal – who has a court named after him at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona – will not be present due to injury, while world No.1 Novak Djokovic and world No.2 Daniil Medvedev are also absent from the field.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Barcelona Open 2022 order of play for today.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Barcelona Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 19th April

Pista Rafa Nadal

[Q] Carlos Taberner (ESP) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

[2] Casper Ruud (NOR) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[6] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

[4] Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [Q] Egor Gerasimov

Pista Jan Kodes

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)

Ugo Humbert (FRA) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Ilya Ivashka

[12] Daniel Evans (GBR) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Pista 2

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

[Q] Hugo Dellien (BOL) v [LL] Manuel Guinard (FRA)

[11] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE)

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.