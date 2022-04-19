Barcelona Open 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Tuesday 19th April)
We've rounded up the full Barcelona Open 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Tuesday 19th April.
The Barcelona Open first round draws to a close today with two British stars in action to round off the action on Tuesday.
N0.4 seed Cam Norrie is up against Egor Gerasimov on Pista Rafa Nadal this afternoon with the British No.1 aiming to make the most of his high ranking in this tournament.
Dan Evans – who ranks No.27 in the world – is seeded No.12 in Barcelona and will be determined to make the most of fewer big fish in the pond this week.
Every player will have entered the draw by Wednesday with a depleted field set to throw up plenty of surprise results this week with a number of players from the chasing pack aiming to record a solid ATP Tour victory.
Reigning champion Rafael Nadal – who has a court named after him at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona – will not be present due to injury, while world No.1 Novak Djokovic and world No.2 Daniil Medvedev are also absent from the field.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Barcelona Open 2022 order of play for today.
Barcelona Open 2022 schedule
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Tuesday 19th April
Pista Rafa Nadal
[Q] Carlos Taberner (ESP) v Sebastian Korda (USA)
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
[2] Casper Ruud (NOR) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)
[6] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
[4] Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [Q] Egor Gerasimov
Pista Jan Kodes
Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)
Ugo Humbert (FRA) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)
Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Ilya Ivashka
[12] Daniel Evans (GBR) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
Pista 2
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)
[Q] Hugo Dellien (BOL) v [LL] Manuel Guinard (FRA)
[11] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE)
